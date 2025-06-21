Utah Utes have highest-rated EA Sports player rating for right tackles
There's already plenty of advanced statistics out there that indicate Utah's Spencer Fano is among the best offensive tackles in college football entering the 2025-26 season.
Video game character ratings aren't commonly referred to when debating such topics, but perhaps they'll account for something with the increased popularity of EA Sports' revived "College Football" video game series.
The franchise's next installment doesn't come out until July 10, though weeks leading up to its highly anticipated release, internet sleuths have uncovered thousands of unconfirmed player ratings.
According to the data from TeamCrafters, Fano is the highest-rated right tackle in the game at a 94 overall. If confirmed to be true at launch, Fano's new rating would be four points higher than what it was in last year's game.
Either way, Fano's official overall is expected to be fairly high following a standout sophomore season from the 6-foot-6 Spanish Fork native. Pro Football Focus has recognized him as the top returning offensive lineman in college football next season while tabbing him with preseason All-America team honors. He's also considered by many NFL draft analysts as a first-round pick projected to go in the top-10 range.
Fano's coming off leading all FBS tackles with a 93.0 grade according to PFF, in addition to having a 93.6 run-blocking grade (No. 1 in the country by over three points). His 79.5 pass-blocking grade was top-30 among Power Four tackles.
On the other side of Utah's o-line, Caleb Lomu boasts an unofficial 90 overall heading into his redshirt sophomore campaign, and deservingly so after allowing only two sacks and six quarterback hits out of 425 total snaps in pass protection last season.
Spencer Fano's unofficial College Football 26 ratings
- Lead block: 97
- Pass block finesse: 97
- Pass block: 95
- Run block finesse: 95
- Run block: 91
- Pass block power: 89
- Run block power: 87
- Impact blocking: 87
Caleb Lomu's unofficial College Football 26 ratings
- Pass block finesse: 95
- Pass block: 92
- lead block: 92
- Run block finesse: 90
- Run block: 87
- Pass block power: 88
- Impact blocking: 87
- Run block power: 84