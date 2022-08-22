Utes in the NFL Recap: Preseason Week 3
Britain Covey continues to shine despite thumb injury
Despite suffering a thumb injury in a preseason matchup against the Jets, former Ute Britain Covey has continued to shine in the Eagles training camp.
During the Eagles preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, Covey recorded one catch for five yards and a kick return for 22* yards.
Watch: Mika Tafua delivers punishing sack against LA Chargers
In a preseason matchup with the LA Chargers, former Ute Mika Tafua delivered a punishing sack against quarterback Chase Daniel.
Watch: Zack Moss scores two TD's in first half against Broncos
In their preseason matchup with the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss scored two touchdowns during the second quarter.
In addition to his two touchdowns, Moss also recorded 19 yards on four carries.
Tyler Huntley has near perfect first half against Cardinals
In a preseason matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley was nearly perfect in the first half.
Through the first 30 minutes of play, Huntley went 13-14 for 129 yards and a touchdown.
