Utes in the NFL Recap: Preseason Week 3

Britain Covey continues to shine despite thumb injury

Cleveland Browns cornerback Shaun Jolly (49) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (41) during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Despite suffering a thumb injury in a preseason matchup against the Jets, former Ute Britain Covey has continued to shine in the Eagles training camp.

During the Eagles preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, Covey recorded one catch for five yards and a kick return for 22* yards.

Watch: Mika Tafua delivers punishing sack against LA Chargers

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Mika Tafua (52) is held back by Los Angeles Chargers guard Jamaree Salyer (68) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In a preseason matchup with the LA Chargers, former Ute Mika Tafua delivered a punishing sack against quarterback Chase Daniel.

Watch: Zack Moss scores two TD's in first half against Broncos

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) scores a touchdown in the second quarter of a pre-season game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

In their preseason matchup with the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss scored two touchdowns during the second quarter.

In addition to his two touchdowns, Moss also recorded 19 yards on four carries.

Tyler Huntley has near perfect first half against Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In a preseason matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley was nearly perfect in the first half.

Through the first 30 minutes of play, Huntley went 13-14 for 129 yards and a touchdown.

