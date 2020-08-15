Former Commodore Sonny Gray, a Strikeout Machine for Reds

The Vanderbilt Commodores have a ton of former players producing in Major League Baseball, but none are as hot as Sonny Gray.

The Cincinnati Reds right-hander is currently leading the league in strikeouts with 45, having fanned 10 Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. It's the second time in five starts he's struck out ten or more this season, and another outing where he struck out nine.

Gray's overall numbers are as equally impressive across the board, having posted a 4-1 record in five starts, along with four quality starts and an ERA of 2.05, and only nine walks allowed.

His 4-1 record is tied for the league lead in wins while his 45 strikeouts also lead the league. Shane Bieber is currently second in strikeouts for Cleveland with 43, followed by Lance Lynn of Texas, with 36.

To further illustrate how good Gray has been, he has allowed just 19 hits, ten runs, with seven of those earned. While it's not a stat, the fact that he has more strikeouts than he has hits allowed, runs, and earned runs (45 compared to 36) stands out.

There's still a ways to go, even in this shortened Major League season, but Gray is putting his name solidly in any conversations for Cy Young consideration through the early portion of this season.

The question is, can he continue it through the remainder of this season and be there when all is said and done?

If he can keep up this pace, Gray could find himself claiming the award as the top pitcher in his league for the first time in his career.

