How Far Did Vanderbilt Fall in Top 25 Rankings After Oklahoma Losses?
There wasn’t any doubt Vanderbilt would fall in the latest college baseball top 25 rankings after losing its series at Oklahoma. The only questions is how far would the Commodores fall.
The answer is not very far.
Vanderbilt (26-10, 8-7 SEC) is ranked No. 19 in both the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings and Baseball America’s Top 25 Rankings. It’s a four-spot fall in the Baseball America ranking, but only two in D1Baseball’s. Here’s what Baseball America had to say about the Commodores followed by the complete top 25 rankings:
“After its midweek win over Dayton extended its winning streak to five games, Vanderbilt dropped its series at Oklahoma in rather convincing fashion. In the series-opener, the Sooners scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back, while the following night the Commodores’ bats were silenced by likely first-round pick Kyson Witherspoon. This weekend wasn’t all for naught, though, as Vanderbilt was able to salvage the series with a run-rule win in which five different hitters collected multiple RBIs. The Commodores this week return to Nashville for a midweek tilt against Lipscomb and a massive series against No. 3 Georgia.”
D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings
- Texas (29-5)
- Arkansas (32-5)
- Clemson (33-6)
- Tennessee (31-5)
- Georgia (32-6)
- Oregon State (26-7)
- Florida State (28-7)
- Auburn (26-10)
- LSU (31-6)
- UCLA (28-7)
- Ole Miss (27-9)
- North Carolina (28-8)
- UC Irvine (25-8)
- Georgia Tech (29-7)
- Alabama (29-8)
- Oregon (24-10)
- Louisville (26-9)
- Oklahoma (25-10)
- Vanderbilt (26-10)
- Troy (26-11)
- Coastal Carolina (27-9)
- Arizona (25-10)
- Southern Miss (24-12)
- West Virginia (20-4)
- TCU (28-9)
Baseball America Top 25 Rankings
- Texas (29-5)
- Tennessee (31-5)
- Georgia (32-6)
- Arkansas (32-5)
- North Carolina (28-8)
- Clemson (33-6)
- Auburn (26-10)
- LSU (31-6)
- Oregon State (26-7)
- Florida State (28-7)
- Ole Miss (27-9)
- Oklahoma (25-10)
- Georgia Tech (29-7)
- UCLA (28-7)
- TCU (28-9)
- UC Irvine (25-8)
- Louisville (26-9)
- Troy (26-11)
- Vanderbilt (26-10)
- Western Kentucky (31-5)
- Alabama (29-8)
- West Virginia (30-4)
- Arizona (25-10)
- Coastal Carolina (27-9)
- Oregon (24-10)