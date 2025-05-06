Vanderbilt Commodores

Live Blog: 2025 Battle of the Barrel, Vanderbilt at Louisville

The Commodores and Cardinals meet for their annual baseball rivalry game Tuesday night in Louisville, Ky. with more than just a trophy on the line.

Taylor Hodges

No. 11 Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin talks with his players during a practice session ahead of Tuesday night's game against No. 20 Louisville.
No. 11 Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin talks with his players during a practice session ahead of Tuesday night's game against No. 20 Louisville. / Vanderbilt Athletics

The 2025 Battle for the Barrel is underway between No. 11 Vanderbilt and No. 20 Louisville and there's plenty more on the line for both teams besides a barrel-trophy.

Follow along below for live updates, reactions and analysis of the 2025 Battle of the Barrel between Vanderbilt and Louisville.

Live Updates

(Most recent updates at the top.)

Pregame

Taylor Hodges: Big game tonight for Vanderbilt.

A win likely locks up their status as a NCAA Regional host, even with a series against No. 15 Tennessee coming up this weekend.

Outside of that, its a big night for freshman pitcher Austin Nye. The right-handed pitcher is facing his first ranked team tonight. It'll be interesting to see how he performs and if he's capable of being a fourth starter for the Commodores in the SEC and NCAA tournaments.

First pitch is coming up soon.

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. Rustan Rigdon, LF
  2. RJ Austin CF
  3. Riley Nelson, 1B
  4. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  5. Braden Holcomb, RF
  6. Colin Barczi, C
  7. Jonathan Vastine, SS
  8. Chris Maldonado, DH
  9. Mike Mancini, 2B

Louisville Cardinals Starting Lineup

  1. Lucas Moore, CF
  2. Alex Alicea, SS
  3. Zion Rose, LF
  4. Jake Munroe, 3B
  5. Eddie King Jr., DH
  6. Tague Davis, 1B
  7. Michael Lippe, RF
  8. George Baker, C
  9. Kamau Neighbors, 2B

Pitching Matchup

RHP Austin Nye (2-0, 1.83 ERA, 39.1 IP, 46 SO, 16 BB, 8 ER, .209 b/avg.) vs. LHP Colton Hartman (1-0, 10.66 ERA, 12.2 IP, 17 SO, 12 BB, 15 ER, 2.53 WHIP)

How to Watch

TV: ACC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Baseball