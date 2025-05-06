Live Blog: 2025 Battle of the Barrel, Vanderbilt at Louisville
The 2025 Battle for the Barrel is underway between No. 11 Vanderbilt and No. 20 Louisville and there's plenty more on the line for both teams besides a barrel-trophy.
Follow along below for live updates, reactions and analysis of the 2025 Battle of the Barrel between Vanderbilt and Louisville.
Live Updates
(Most recent updates at the top.)
Pregame
Taylor Hodges: Big game tonight for Vanderbilt.
A win likely locks up their status as a NCAA Regional host, even with a series against No. 15 Tennessee coming up this weekend.
Outside of that, its a big night for freshman pitcher Austin Nye. The right-handed pitcher is facing his first ranked team tonight. It'll be interesting to see how he performs and if he's capable of being a fourth starter for the Commodores in the SEC and NCAA tournaments.
First pitch is coming up soon.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
- RJ Austin CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, RF
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Chris Maldonado, DH
- Mike Mancini, 2B
Louisville Cardinals Starting Lineup
- Lucas Moore, CF
- Alex Alicea, SS
- Zion Rose, LF
- Jake Munroe, 3B
- Eddie King Jr., DH
- Tague Davis, 1B
- Michael Lippe, RF
- George Baker, C
- Kamau Neighbors, 2B
Pitching Matchup
RHP Austin Nye (2-0, 1.83 ERA, 39.1 IP, 46 SO, 16 BB, 8 ER, .209 b/avg.) vs. LHP Colton Hartman (1-0, 10.66 ERA, 12.2 IP, 17 SO, 12 BB, 15 ER, 2.53 WHIP)
How to Watch
TV: ACC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats