2026 OT Quinn Buckey Updates Recruitment, Relationship with Vanderbilt Staff
Just last month, 2026 offensive tackle Quinn Buckey took to social media to announce his upcoming official visit to Vanderbilt in June of this year. The 6-foot-6, 270 lb. prospect is rated as a 3-Star by 247Sports' composite ranking, and he looks to be one of the Commodores top targets for next year.
Assistant offensive line coach Jeff Nady made the trip all the way to Bakersfield, California this week just to visit with the rising senior. Buckey spoke with Vanderbilt Commodores on SI about the experience.
Opening up on what it means for a coach to travel that far to visit him, Buckey said, "It means a lot, [my relationship] has grown a lot. I'm really close with [the coaching staff]."
He said that Vanderbilt is one of the top schools currently recruiting him. Buckey recently took visits to Michigan State and Cal, and is slated for a trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma this weekend to see Mike Gundy and the Cowboys.
Before his trip to Nashville, the talented tackle prospect has stops at UCLA and Arizona as well.
He spoke on his favorite aspects of playing offensive line and how he think it would fit in with the Commodores, saying, "My favorite part is dominating the line of scrimmage. I would enjoy playing in the SEC and winning games."
As of now, Buckey has yet to set a decision date, but he is very clearly high on Vanderbilt's list of targets in the 2026 class. Right now, Clark Lea and his staff have earned commitments from four prospects in the 2026 class, but will need to have a big time summer if they hope to build on a strong 2024 season.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)