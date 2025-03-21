Vanderbilt Commodores

"It Means A Lot to Me," 2026 CB Collin Flanigan Reacts to Recent Vanderbilt Offer

The Commodores recently extended an offer to the 2026 defender, and he is looking at making an trip to Nashville soon.

Mason Woods

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detail view of a Vanderbilt Commodores helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
With the NCAA Tournament in full swing, and the Commodores set to face off against St. Mary's in the opening round on Friday, most fans and Vanderbilt officials alike are locked into basketball at the moment. For Clark Lea and the Commodores football staff; however, the grind never stops and the recruiting trail is always active.

This week, Vanderbilt extended an offer to 2026 cornerback Collin Flanigan from Oxford, Mississippi, his first from an SEC program. The 6-foot-2, 170 lb. defender spoke with Vanderbilt on SI about what the offer meant to him personally as well as opened up on his relationship with the coaching staff.

Flanigan said of the offer, "It means a lot to me," he continued, "It has always been a big goal of mine. Growing up and being from the south, SEC football was the only football I watched on TV for a long time."

As of now, the lengthy cornerback holds offers from seven other schools: UAB, Old Dominion, Tulane, Troy, Florida International, Colorado State and Arkansas State.

Speaking on his relationship with the Commodores coaching staff, Flanigan said, "I've been on contact with the Vandy coaches pretty heavy the last couple of days since I got the offer. Coach [Daniel] Green a lot, and some other coaches have reached out and showed love like coach [Kendall] and coach [Jamaal Richardson]."

Updating his upcoming visit schedule, Flanigan mentioned that he hopes to return next weekend (03/28) for an unofficial visit. He also has an official visit set up for this summer with Tulane and FIU as well.

As of now, the Commodores hold two commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and are ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 60 class in the nation.

2026 Football Commits

  1. ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
  2. QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)

