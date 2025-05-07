Vanderbilt Extends Offer to 2027 3-Star Quarterback Luke Babin
This week, Vanderbilt extended an offer to a talented 2027 quarterback prospect, looking to get an early jump on finding a signal caller for the future.
Luke Babin, a 3-Star prospect from Woodville, Texas, took to social media on Wednesday to reveal his Commodores offer, his first from an out of state program.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 175 lbs., Babin is a 3-Star prospect, ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 30 quarterback in the class and the No. 48 player in the state of Texas. As a sophomore last season he threw for over 2,000 yards with 23 touchdowns on top of 350 yards and five more scores on the ground.
He is a versatile quarterback with the ability to win with both his arm and his legs. While his 175 lb. frame may need a bit of bulking up if he hopes to run in the SEC, Babit is elusive in the open field and able to avoid big hits more often than not.
His accuracy may struggle a bit at times, as he completed only 55 percent of his passes in 2024, but the arm strength is apparent. Given a bit more time to develop and hone his skills, Babin's accuracy concerns could easily be fixed.
As of now, the Commodores have zero commitments for the 2027 recruiting class, but have picked up steam for the class of 2026, landing three commitments last month alone.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
Check out the Vanderbilt Football Recruiting Tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 class and beyond.