Vanderbilt Lands Commitment from 3-Star EDGE Jace McCallum
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff, after already landing two commitments in as many days to end last week, have added another commitment to the 2026 recruiting class with 3-Star edge rusher Jace McCallum. He was in town for an official visit on June 5, and now makes his announcement just a few days later.
McCallum is now the tenth commitment in the class, and the fifth on the defensive side of the ball. He chose Vanderbilt over Georgia Tech, Duke, Virginia Tech and North Carolina State.
A 6-foot-4, 220 lb. edge rusher, McCallum is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 38 player at his position in the nation and the No. 21 player in the state of North Carolina.
He hails from Hickory Ridge High School where in 2024, he finished his junior season with 44 tackles, 18 TFL's and 12 sacks. He has long arms and is extremely aggressive at the point of attack, giving him the ability to shed blockers with ease.
With now ten commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, Vanderbilt looks to be closing in on one of the top recruiting classes in recent program memory. The Commodores currently have the No. ___ class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, which would be the programs best finish since Lea took over as head coach.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 12-15
- 3-Star CB Kasmir Hicks - Committed to Indiana on 04/25/2025
- 3-Star QB Michael Mitchell, Jr. - Committed to Vanderbilt on 09/21/2024
- 3-Star S Tony Forney
- 4-Star WR Joel Wyatt
- 3-Star S Bradley Brown
- 3-Star WR Kentrell Davis
- 3-Star TE Tilden Riley
- 3-Star OT Tripp Skewes
- 3-Star TE Kevin Sullivan
Check out the Vanderbilt football official visitor tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)