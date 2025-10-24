Vanderbilt Adds 3-Star TE to 2026 Class
Clark Lea and the Commodores' coaching staff continued to roll on the recruiting trail this week, landing the fourth commitment in the 2026 class in the last month alone.
3-Star tight end Palmer Riley from Menlo School in Atherton, California took to social media on Thursday to share the news of his commitment to Vanderbilt, saying in his post, "Beyond grateful to announce my commitment to Vanderbilt University! Go Commodores!"
Standing at 6-foot-5, 235 lbs., Riley is a two way player and is actually listed as an edge rusher by most recruiting services. He comes in at the No. 113 spot for the edge rusher position as well as in the state of California, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
In his junior season for Menlo, Riley racked up an impressive 96 tackles, 21.0 TFL's and 4.5 sacks, helping his team to an 8-4 overall record and semifinal playoff berth.
The California native chose the Commodores over schools such as Dartmouth, Harvard and Princeton, accepting a walk-on spot with Vanderbilt over a potential scholarship with an Ivy League program.
Riley is now the second walk-on prospect to select the Commodores over the Ivy League, joining Nate Fleming who recently decommitted from Columbia in favor of Vanderbilt on October 12.
With the addition of Riley, Vanderbilt is now up to 18 scholarship players in the 2026 class and two walk-ons. The Commodores are ranked among the top 50 classes in the nation, and are just over a month from locking many of those talented players in during the early signing period.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
- DL Nate Fleming, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Franklin, Tennessee (Committed 10/12/2025)
2027 Commitments
- QB Luke Babin, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Woodville, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)