What the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament bracket would look like if the season ended today.

How SEC Softball Tournament Bracket is Shaping Up With Two Weeks Left
With just two weeks to get in the regular season, the SEC race still has several contenders, and all 15 teams are fighting for postseason positioning. There are huge matchups around SEC softball this weekend highlighted by the Red River Rivalry with No. 4 Oklahoma hosting No. 3 Texas.
No. 9 Arkansas will travel to No. 2 Texas A&M for the other top-10 matchup of the weekend. No. 15 Alabama hosts unranked Missouri, but the Tigers have a lot to play for as they need to finish 5-1 to end with a record of .500 in order to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. After dropping the series at Florida, Alabama needs to win this series at home if it still wants to be in a good spot to host for regionals.
All 15 teams will be invited to participate in the SEC Tournament, which will be in Athens, Georgia this year. The top four teams will get a double bye, while seeds five through nine will get an opening-round bye. The 10-15 seeds will start play on Tuesday, May 6 at Jack Turner Stadium, and the tournament will wrap up with the championship game on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN.
There are still two weekends of conference play before the seeding is set and some teams only have one SEC series left on their schedule, but here is how things currently stand heading into the weekend.
2025 SEC Softball Standings as of 4/23/25
1. Texas A&M (13-4 SEC)
2. Oklahoma (13-5 SEC)
3. Texas (13-5 SEC)
4. Tennessee (12-6 SEC)
5. Florida (11-7 SEC)
6. Arkansas (10-8 SEC)
7. South Carolina (10-8 SEC)
8. LSU (9-9 SEC)
9. Ole Miss (9-9 SEC)
10. Mississippi State (9-9 SEC)
11. Alabama (8-10 SEC)
12. Kentucky (6-12 SEC)
13. Georgia (6-14 SEC)
14. Missouri (4-14 SEC)
15. Auburn (4-17 SEC)
Remaining SEC series
- Alabama-Missouri, at South Carolina
- Arkansas- at Texas A&M, LSU
- Auburn- South Carolina
- Florida- at LSU, Oklahoma
- Georgia- at Missouri
- Kentucky- Mississippi State, at Texas
- LSU- Florida, at Arkansas
- Mississippi State- at Kentucky, Ole Miss
- Missouri- at Alabama, Georgia
- Oklahoma- Texas, at Florida
- Ole Miss- Tennessee, at Mississippi State
- South Carolina- at Auburn, Alabama
- Tennessee- at Ole Miss, Texas A&M
- Texas- at Oklahoma, Kentucky
- Texas A&M- Arkansas, at Tennessee
SEC in NCAA RPI
1. Texas A&M
2. Florida
4. South Carolina
5. LSU
7. Arkansas
8. Texas
9. Oklahoma
10. Tennessee
16. Alabama
19. Auburn
21. Ole Miss
22. Mississippi State
23. Georgia
31. Missouri
33. Kentucky