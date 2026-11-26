Virginia’s 60-54 win over Marquette was far from a reassuring game for Cavaliers fans excited to see how their team’s first outing as the No. 2 team in the country would go. On one hand, Virginia stayed undefeated, pulling away late in both halves to stay ahead, but the game itself was characterized by poor shooting, sloppy play, and a near four-hour runtime.

Here are key winners and losers from the Bahamas:

Winner: Both teams’ German players

Three players from Germany — first-year forward Nolan Adekunle, second-year center Johann Grünloh and Marquette second-year center Sananda Fru — may well have been the best, or at least most impactful, players on the floor Wednesday.

Adekunle played an efficient game, scoring 13 on 4-6 shooting and making his corner threes look easy. In a role that does not ask him to make decisions or attack the interior, Adekunle played a tidy and effective game that helped Virginia win on the margins, though he ultimately only played 27 minutes after getting a fourth foul with five minutes remaining.

Grünloh continued to look like the lynchpin on Virginia’s roster, going 6-12 from the field for 13 points and adding seven rebounds (four of which were on the offensive side) plus a game-high four blocks.

Fru, a Louisville transfer, was a nightmare matchup in the first half — scoring seven points and hauling in six rebounds through the first 20 minutes. He slowed down in the second after also earning a fourth foul, but was one of the Golden Eagles’ best players in his 25 minutes on the court.

Loser: Ballroom ceilings

Fans watching, already likely in a bad mood due to a noon tip-off on a Wednesday and a first half characterized by bobbled passes and bricked threes from both sides, were treated to another unfortunate viewing experience — a 95-minute halftime.

Heavy rain outside and a leak in the ballroom ceiling at the Imperial Arena at Atlantis Paradise Island led to a puddle forming right at center court, postponing the second half by an hour and 35 minutes. The rain delay (imagine ever having to say that about a basketball game) helped the teams regain their legs, but the second half again saw both teams struggling to put the ball through the hoop.

Rain Delay in Atlantis!



Virginia-Marquette is delayed coming out of halftime due to a leaky roof. pic.twitter.com/Pfa1qXla5B — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) November 25, 2026

Already this season the Cavaliers have had their fair share of run-ins with nature, playing under intense sun in Charleston, dealing with pigeons on the court in Washington D.C. and now an indoor weather delay in the Bahamas. One can only imagine what comes next.

Winner: Marquette’s first-half ball pressure (and Virginia’s adjustments to it)

The Golden Eagles, boasting one of the best defenses in the country, entered the game with a clear gameplan — attack Virginia’s ball handling and force Coach Ryan Odom’s squad to make reads.

Marquette blitzed aggressively on ball screens, forcing perimeter players to make off-balance passes, and swarmed drivers on the interior with multiple helpers. The pressure sought to force the Cavaliers to make quick decisions well on the fly and to hit catch-and-shoot threes, and largely worked through the Golden Eagles’ best stretches.

In the first half alone, Marquette forced 13 Virginia turnovers and allowed only two made layups and eight paint points. In the second, it was a different story. After halftime, second-year guard Chance Mallory had clearly figured out the reads to make when swarmed on a drive, quickly finding two assists to Adekunle in the corner. In the second half, still facing a high-energy and high-pace Marquette defense, the Cavaliers logged just five turnovers.

Loser: Efficient shooting

As mentioned, neither team found it easy to score Wednesday. Open shots, including layups, rolled or bounced off the rim with regularity, as players from both squads held their hands to their heads in shock after missing what would usually be a routine shot. The three Germans, alongside fifth-year guard Colin Porter, were the only four players who shot 50% or better from the field.

Virginia found their flow right at the end of the game, scoring seven points in just over a minute to secure a 10-point lead with two and a half minutes left. Still, at the end of the game, the victorious Cavaliers had shot just 34.5 percent from the field and 30 percent from three. That is a better outing than the Golden Eagles’ 30.3 percent from the field and 10 percent from three, but it will be important for Odom and his squad to gain some familiarity with the ballroom hoops before a Friday matchup against another strong defense in Xavier.