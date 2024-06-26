2024 NBA Draft: Where is Virginia's Ryan Dunn Headed in Tonight's NBA Draft?
The 2024 NBA Draft has arrived. The first round of the draft will take place on Wednesday at 8pm ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the second round following on Thursday at 4pm ET at ESPN's Seaport District Studios in New York. ABC will broadcast the first round and ESPN will televise the second round.
Among the first round draft hopefuls who could hear their names called on Wednesday night will be Virginia men's basketball forward Ryan Dunn, who looks to be UVA's fifth first round draft pick under Tony Bennett, and first since Trey Murphy III in 2021, and 12th in program history.
According to a report from ESPN draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo earlier this week, "Dunn is said to be gaining steam in this range of the draft after a slew of outstanding workouts this month propelled him firmly into the first round. Several teams have said Dunn exceeded expectations with his shooting while also doing some absolutely mesmerizing things defensively in guarding point guards through centers in group settings."
In their final 2024 NBA Mock Draft, Givony and Woo have Dunn projected to be selected by the New York Knicks with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the NBA Draft. ESPN had previously predicted Dunn to get drafted No. 22 overall by the Phoenix Suns.
"The Knicks are among the teams believed to be highest on Dunn long term because of his defensive versatility and knack for creating turnovers and blocking shots on the wing," Woo said. "His poor jump shooting and wavering confidence as a scorer will be something he'll have to work to overcome, but he has showcased his strengths on the workout circuit and has left room for optimism around his long-term chances of offensive growth."
"The Knicks, with a defensive-minded coach in Tom Thibodeau, are likely to value the unique production and tools the No. 34 prospect in ESPN's Top 100 brings to the table, and might be more interested than most in being patient with Dunn (who is from Long Island) as he comes along offensively."
Kyle Boone of CBS Sports is predicting Dunn to be drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks No. 23 overall, while Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Dunn going No. 22 overall to the Phoenix Suns.
