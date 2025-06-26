Wimbledon Prize Money Breakdown 2025: How Much Players Earn in Each Round
Wimbledon 2025 begins on Monday, as the top tennis players across the world compete in the third Grand Slam of the year.
The competitors will not only be competing to try and become a champion, but for prize money as well. Each competitor that qualifies will receive prize money, and the amount increases the further a player advances in the tournament.
Here's a breakdown of the prize money for the tournaments taking place at Wimbledon.
Total Prize Money in 2025
A total of £53,500,000 ($73,558,224) in prize money will be distributed amongst the competitors at Wimbledon. This marks a 7% percent total increase in prize money from 2024.
The total prize money will be spread across the winners of the men's and ladies' singles, men's and ladies' doubles, mixed doubles, men's and ladies' wheelchair singles, men's and ladies wheelchair doubles, quad wheelchair singles, and quad wheelchair doubles.
Prize Money Breakdown by Round (Men's and Ladies' Singles)
Here is the breakdown for the prize money for each round of the men's and ladies' singles at Wimbledon. The total prize money for the men's and ladies' singles is £38,828,000 ($53,385,396)
Round
Prize Money
First Round
£66,000 ($90,744)
Second Round
£99,000 ($136,117)
Third Round
£152,000 ($208,987)
Fourth Round
£240,000 ($329,980)
Quarterfinals
£400,000 ($549,968)
Semifinals
£775,000 ($1,065,563)
Runner-Up
£1.52 million ($2,089,878)
Winner
£3 million ($4,124,760)
Prize Money by Discipline
Here is the total amount of prize money that will be distributed across all the Wimbledon disciplines.
Event
Total Prize Money
Men's and Ladies' Singles
£38,828,000 ($53,385,396)
Men's and Ladies' Doubles
£6,034,000 ($8,296,267)
Mixed Doubles
£485,000 ($666,836)
Men's and Ladies' Wheelchair Singles
£303,000 ($416,600)
Men's and Ladies' Wheelchair Doubles
£85,000 ($116,868)
Quad Wheelchair Singles
£217,000 ($298,357)
Quad Wheelchair Doubles
£63,000 ($86,619)
How Much do the Winners of Wimbledon Receive?
Here is how much the winner of each discipline at Wimbledon receives.
Event
Prize Money Winner Receives
Men's and Ladies' Singles
£3 million ($4,124,760)
Men's and Ladies' Doubles
£680,000 ($934,945)
Mixed Doubles
£135,000 ($185,614)
Men's and Ladies' Wheelchair Singles
£68,000 ($93,494)
Men's and Ladies' Wheelchair Doubles
£30,000 ($41,247)
Quad Wheelchair Singles
£68,000 ($93,494)
Quad Wheelchair Doubles
£30,000 ($41,247)
History of Wimbledon Prize Money
Tennis players competing in Wimbledon or any of the four Grand Slams did not receive prize money until the start of the Open Era in 1968. Before, players competing in these tournaments were amateurs and were only compensated for their travel.
Since the start of the Open Era, prize money at Wimbledon has increased exponentially. The total prize money for the first Wimbledon of the Open Era was £26,150, with the men's singles winner taking home £2,000 and the ladies' singles winner taking home £750. The prize money steadily rose, with total prize money reaching six figures in 1975. By 1984, the total prize money had reached over £1 million and the men's singles winner was earning over £100,000.
Male tennis players received more prize money than their female counterparts until 2007, when equal pay was finally distributed across both genders at Wimbledon.
The winner of the men's and ladies' singles at Wimbledon began earning £1,000,000 or more in 2010, and this year, the champion will take home a record £3,000,000.