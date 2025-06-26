SI

How to Watch Wimbledon 2025: Live Stream and TV Guide for Every Round

Nate Cunningham

General view of Centre Court during the Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia men’s singles final on day 14 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
General view of Centre Court during the Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia men’s singles final on day 14 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Every year in late June, the world turns to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in southwest London for the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world: Wimbledon.

Its story begins in the 19th century, specifically in 1877 when the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club organized the first ever lawn tennis tournament. The rules of the game were still evolving, but the attire was required to be formal and 22 men competed in front of roughly 200 spectators.

Women were allowed to play in 1884, and over the next 140-plus years Wimbledon has evolved along with tennis. But even as the game went from wooden rackets to lightweight graphite composites and increased in popularity as competition became more intense, Wimbledon remained rooted in tradition.

We're talking about the all-white attire, the strawberries and cream (of which the club claims to serve upwards of 200,000 portions of yearly), the ivy-covered walls and the lack of sponsorships on the court.

And speaking of the court, Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam tournament played on natural grass. This means the game is played at a much faster pace. With that, athleticism, instinct and precision rise to the forefront as players need to think ahead and set up shots mid-volley.

It is truly an event unlike any other. And it is about to begin. So let's break down how to watch Wimbledon in 2025.

Official Broadcast Partners by Region

Country

Channel

U.S.

ESPN, Tennis Channel

U.K.

BBC, TNT Sports

Australia

Nine Network Australia

China

Tencent Sports

France

beIN Sports France

Germany

Prime Video

India

Star Sports

Italy

Sky Sport

Japan

NHK G

Spain

MOVISTAR PLUS+

U.S. Streaming Options

Platform

Carries ESPN?

Cost (Monthly)

DirecTV Stream

Yes

$84.99

Hulu + Live TV

Yes

$82.99

YouTube TV

Yes

$82.99

fuboTV

Yes

$84.99

Sling TV

Yes

$45.99

Free Viewing Options for Wimbledon 2025

BBC iPlayer is available for U.K. residents, or those with a VPN subscription.

Key Dates for Wimbledon 2025

Wimbledon will begin on Monday, June 30 and run through July 13. Below is a timeline of events.

  • June 30: First round singles play begins
  • July 1: First round singles play continues
  • July 2: Second round singles play begins
  • July 3: Second round singles play continues
  • July 4: Third round singles play begins
  • July 5: Third round singles play continues
  • July 6: Fourth round singles play begins
  • July 7: Fourth round singles play continues
  • July 8: Singles quarterfinals begin
  • July 9: Singles quarterfinals continue
  • July 10: Women's singles semifinals
  • July 11: Men's singles semifinals
  • July 12: Women's singles final
  • July 13: Men's singles final

