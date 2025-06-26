How to Watch Wimbledon 2025: Live Stream and TV Guide for Every Round
Every year in late June, the world turns to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in southwest London for the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world: Wimbledon.
Its story begins in the 19th century, specifically in 1877 when the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club organized the first ever lawn tennis tournament. The rules of the game were still evolving, but the attire was required to be formal and 22 men competed in front of roughly 200 spectators.
Women were allowed to play in 1884, and over the next 140-plus years Wimbledon has evolved along with tennis. But even as the game went from wooden rackets to lightweight graphite composites and increased in popularity as competition became more intense, Wimbledon remained rooted in tradition.
We're talking about the all-white attire, the strawberries and cream (of which the club claims to serve upwards of 200,000 portions of yearly), the ivy-covered walls and the lack of sponsorships on the court.
And speaking of the court, Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam tournament played on natural grass. This means the game is played at a much faster pace. With that, athleticism, instinct and precision rise to the forefront as players need to think ahead and set up shots mid-volley.
It is truly an event unlike any other. And it is about to begin. So let's break down how to watch Wimbledon in 2025.
Official Broadcast Partners by Region
Country
Channel
U.S.
ESPN, Tennis Channel
U.K.
BBC, TNT Sports
Australia
Nine Network Australia
China
Tencent Sports
France
beIN Sports France
Germany
Prime Video
India
Star Sports
Italy
Sky Sport
Japan
NHK G
Spain
MOVISTAR PLUS+
U.S. Streaming Options
Platform
Carries ESPN?
Cost (Monthly)
DirecTV Stream
Yes
$84.99
Hulu + Live TV
Yes
$82.99
YouTube TV
Yes
$82.99
fuboTV
Yes
$84.99
Sling TV
Yes
$45.99
Free Viewing Options for Wimbledon 2025
BBC iPlayer is available for U.K. residents, or those with a VPN subscription.
Key Dates for Wimbledon 2025
Wimbledon will begin on Monday, June 30 and run through July 13. Below is a timeline of events.
- June 30: First round singles play begins
- July 1: First round singles play continues
- July 2: Second round singles play begins
- July 3: Second round singles play continues
- July 4: Third round singles play begins
- July 5: Third round singles play continues
- July 6: Fourth round singles play begins
- July 7: Fourth round singles play continues
- July 8: Singles quarterfinals begin
- July 9: Singles quarterfinals continue
- July 10: Women's singles semifinals
- July 11: Men's singles semifinals
- July 12: Women's singles final
- July 13: Men's singles final