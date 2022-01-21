Late Rally Comes Up Short, UVA Women's Basketball Falls at No. 20 UNC 61-52

Finding themselves trailing a ranked opponent on the road by 17 points in the third quarter, it would have been easy for the Cavaliers to simply roll over and accept defeat. But, Tina Thompson's team had other ideas and rallied to make a game out of it.

The Virginia women's basketball team (3-12, 0-5 ACC) cut the deficit to just six points in the fourth quarter, but No. 20 North Carolina (15-2, 5-2 ACC) ultimately closed out the 61-52 victory on Thursday night in Chapel Hill.

Deja Kelly had six early points for the Tar Heels and London Clarkson, who normally averages three points per game, had a quick four points for the Cavaliers as the teams were tied 8-8 halfway through the opening frame.

There were 12 total turnovers in the first quarter and UNC was 6/7 from the free throw line, allowing the Tar Heels to take a 20-16 lead after the first quarter.

It was all Tar Heels in the second quarter, who opened on a 10-2 run with baskets from Alyssa Utsby and Kennedy Todd-Williams. North Carolina made four threes in the first half, while UVA was 0/8. At the break, UNC led 32-20 after outscoring Virginia 12-4 in the second quarter.

UNC started the second half on a 7-2 run to extend the lead to 39-22. Amandine Toi scored her first points of the game and made the first triple for the Cavaliers midway through the third quarter after spending an extended period of time on the bench in foul trouble. She added a layup afterwards for a personal 5-0 run, bringing the score to 39-27.

Eva Hodgson had a nice pass to Malu Tshitenge for a layup at the buzzer, and UNC led 48-34 after three periods.

UVA put together a 9-3 run to bring the deficit to ten in the fourth quarter, trailing 53-43. Amandine Toi added five more points. While the Cavaliers finished 2/25 from three, the team grabbed 23 offensive rebounds which fueled the comeback.

Off of her own missed free throw, Taylor Valladay got a steal and scored to pull within seven, but Carly Littlefield responded with a three pointer.

While the Cavaliers mounted a comeback and got as close as six points, the Tar Heels always responded. After a Virginia turnover on an inbounds pass, UNC was able to seal the victory, 61-52.

Deja Kelly had 18 points and Kennedy Todd-Williams had a career high 15 points for the Tar Heels. Taylor Valladay also had a career high for the Cavaliers, scoring 18 points on an efficient 8-13 shooting. Amandine Toi had 10 points, but she was 4/16 from the field and 2/11 from three.

Free throw shooting proved to be a key difference in this matchup. The Cavaliers made just four free throws on ten attempts from the line while North Carolina was 18/25 on free throws in the contest.

Virginia will stay on the road and face No. 21 Duke on Sunday night.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Tony Elliott Finalizes UVA Football Coaching Staff Assignments

Danielle Collins Defeats Ana Konjuh to Advance to Third Round of Australian Open

Virginia Overcomes Foul Troubles to Complete Season Sweep of Pitt with 66-61 Win

Three-Star QB LaNorris Sellers Decommits from Virginia

Reports: Virginia Hires Gardner-Webb OC Taylor Lamb as Quarterbacks Coach

Traudt, McKneely, and Bond Make Top 70 of Updated ESPN 100

Owayne Owens Named ACC Field Performer of the Week

Virginia's Jay Aiello Named the ACC's Wrestler of the Week