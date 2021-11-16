Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

Nine Virginia sports teams will be in action this week for a total of 18 UVA sporting events.

The Virginia men’s basketball team, which fell out of the AP Top 25 after going 1-1 in the first week of the season, faces a tough test on the road at No. 15 Houston on Tuesday night. Then, the Cavaliers return home to host Coppin State on Friday night.

UVA women’s basketball hosts UCF on Wednesday, before heading west for a game at No. 20 UCLA on Sunday.

Virginia swimming & diving competes in the Tennessee Invite in Knoxville from Thursday through Saturday.

The No. 1 seed Virginia women’s soccer team continues its journey to the College Cup in the NCAA Championship. The Cavaliers face Milwaukee in the second round on Thursday night at Klockner Stadium. With a win, UVA will advance to the third round on Saturday against the winner of No. 4 seed BYU and Alabama.

The Virginia squash teams play three matches on the road against Ivy League opponents this weekend. The Cavaliers play at Penn on Friday, at Princeton on Saturday, and against Cornell (at Penn) on Sunday. Each matchup for both the women’s and men’s teams will be against ranked opponents.

The UVA wrestling team hosts Campbell on Saturday at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Virginia volleyball plays its final home match of the season on Saturday against NC State at Memorial Gymnasium.

Finally, the Virginia football team heads to Pittsburgh on Saturday for a showdown with the Panthers with first place in the ACC Coastal on the line.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Tuesday, November 16th

8pm: Men’s Basketball at Houston, Fertitta Center (Houston, Texas), ESPN

Wednesday, November 17th

7pm: Women’s Basketball vs. Central Florida, John Paul Jones Arena, ACC Network Extra

Thursday, November 18th

All day: Swimming & Diving Tennessee Invite, Allan Jones Aquatic Center (Knoxville, Tennessee)

7pm: Women’s Soccer NCAA Championship Second Round vs. Milwaukee, Klockner Stadium, TV TBA

Friday, November 19th

All day: Swimming & Diving Tennessee Invite, Allan Jones Aquatic Center (Knoxville, Tennessee)

5pm: Men’s Squash at Pennsylvania, Penn Squash Center (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

5pm: Women’s Squash at Pennsylvania, Penn Squash Center (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

7pm: Men’s Basketball vs. Coppin State, John Paul Jones Arena, Regional Sports Networks

Saturday, November 20th

All day: Swimming & Diving Tennessee Invite, Allan Jones Aquatic Center (Knoxville, Tennessee)

1pm: Wrestling vs. Campbell, Aquatic & Fitness Center

1pm: Women’s Squash at Princeton, Jadwin Gymnasium (Princeton, New Jersey)

3pm: Volleyball vs. NC State, Memorial Gymnasium, ACC Network Extra

3:30pm: Football at Pittsburgh, Heinz Field (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), ESPN2

3:30pm: Men’s Squash at Princeton, Jadwin Gymnasium (Princeton, New Jersey)

7pm: Women’s Soccer NCAA Championship Third Round vs. TBA, Klockner Stadium, TV TBA

Sunday, November 21st

11am: Women’s Squash vs. Cornell, Penn Squash Center (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

11am: Men’s Squash vs. Cornell, Penn Squash Center (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

6pm: Women’s Basketball at UCLA, Pauley Pavilion (Los Angeles, California), Pac 12 Network

