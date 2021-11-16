Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week
    Publish date:

    Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

    See the full slate of UVA sporting events for the upcoming week
    Author:

    Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

    See the full slate of UVA sporting events for the upcoming week

    Nine Virginia sports teams will be in action this week for a total of 18 UVA sporting events.

    The Virginia men’s basketball team, which fell out of the AP Top 25 after going 1-1 in the first week of the season, faces a tough test on the road at No. 15 Houston on Tuesday night. Then, the Cavaliers return home to host Coppin State on Friday night.

    UVA women’s basketball hosts UCF on Wednesday, before heading west for a game at No. 20 UCLA on Sunday.

    Virginia swimming & diving competes in the Tennessee Invite in Knoxville from Thursday through Saturday.

    The No. 1 seed Virginia women’s soccer team continues its journey to the College Cup in the NCAA Championship. The Cavaliers face Milwaukee in the second round on Thursday night at Klockner Stadium. With a win, UVA will advance to the third round on Saturday against the winner of No. 4 seed BYU and Alabama.

    The Virginia squash teams play three matches on the road against Ivy League opponents this weekend. The Cavaliers play at Penn on Friday, at Princeton on Saturday, and against Cornell (at Penn) on Sunday. Each matchup for both the women’s and men’s teams will be against ranked opponents.

    The UVA wrestling team hosts Campbell on Saturday at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.

    Virginia volleyball plays its final home match of the season on Saturday against NC State at Memorial Gymnasium.

    Finally, the Virginia football team heads to Pittsburgh on Saturday for a showdown with the Panthers with first place in the ACC Coastal on the line.

    Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online. 

    Tuesday, November 16th

    8pm: Men’s Basketball at Houston, Fertitta Center (Houston, Texas), ESPN

    Wednesday, November 17th

    7pm: Women’s Basketball vs. Central Florida, John Paul Jones Arena, ACC Network Extra

    Thursday, November 18th

    All day: Swimming & Diving Tennessee Invite, Allan Jones Aquatic Center (Knoxville, Tennessee)

    7pm: Women’s Soccer NCAA Championship Second Round vs. Milwaukee, Klockner Stadium, TV TBA

    Friday, November 19th

    All day: Swimming & Diving Tennessee Invite, Allan Jones Aquatic Center (Knoxville, Tennessee)

    5pm: Men’s Squash at Pennsylvania, Penn Squash Center (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

    5pm: Women’s Squash at Pennsylvania, Penn Squash Center (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

    Read More

    7pm: Men’s Basketball vs. Coppin State, John Paul Jones Arena, Regional Sports Networks

    Saturday, November 20th

    All day: Swimming & Diving Tennessee Invite, Allan Jones Aquatic Center (Knoxville, Tennessee)

    1pm: Wrestling vs. Campbell, Aquatic & Fitness Center

    1pm: Women’s Squash at Princeton, Jadwin Gymnasium (Princeton, New Jersey)

    3pm: Volleyball vs. NC State, Memorial Gymnasium, ACC Network Extra

    3:30pm: Football at Pittsburgh, Heinz Field (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), ESPN2

    3:30pm: Men’s Squash at Princeton, Jadwin Gymnasium (Princeton, New Jersey)

    7pm: Women’s Soccer NCAA Championship Third Round vs. TBA, Klockner Stadium, TV TBA

    Sunday, November 21st

    11am: Women’s Squash vs. Cornell, Penn Squash Center (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

    11am: Men’s Squash vs. Cornell, Penn Squash Center (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

    6pm: Women’s Basketball at UCLA, Pauley Pavilion (Los Angeles, California), Pac 12 Network

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Brennan Armstrong Injury Status Remains Day-to-Day

    Malcolm Brogdon Drops Triple-Double in Win over Sixers

    Without Armstrong, Virginia Offense Helpless Against No. 9 Notre Dame in 28-3 Loss

    Franklin’s Hot-Shooting Lifts Virginia over Radford 73-52

    UVA Wrestling Takes Down Maryland 24-9

    Kyle Guy is On Fire in the NBA G League

    Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
    All Sports

    Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

    58 seconds ago
    Virginia Cavaliers, Pittsburgh Panthers, college football
    Football

    Virginia-Pittsburgh Kickoff Set for 3:30pm, Virginia Tech Game TBD

    12 hours ago
    MBB Houston Preview
    Basketball

    Game Preview: Virginia Basketball at No. 15 Houston

    13 hours ago
    Virginia Cavaliers women's squash
    All Sports

    No. 9 Virginia Women’s Squash Defeats No. 4 Columbia 5-4

    Nov 15, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers volleyball
    All Sports

    UVA Volleyball Comes Up Short of Second Win over UNC

    Nov 14, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
    All Sports

    Virginia Women’s Basketball Drops Season Opener to USC 65-48

    Nov 14, 2021
    Brennan Armstrong Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Brennan Armstrong Injury Status Remains Day-to-Day

    Nov 14, 2021
    Malcolm Brogdon Trip Doub
    Basketball

    Malcolm Brogdon Drops Triple-Double in Win over Sixers

    Nov 14, 2021