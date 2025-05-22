LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Boston College Baseball, ACC Tournament
Virginia baseball begins its ACC Tournament in the second round against Boston College. The Eagles are coming off a 5-4 extra innings game against Notre Dame. Patrick Roche delivered the walk-off hit for Boston College who defeated the Cavaliers two games to one in the season series in Charlottesville back in early March. Follow along for score updates and analysis below:
Virginia Starting Lineup:
1. CF Aidan Teel
2. SS Eric Becker
3. RF Henry Ford
4. 1B Chris Arroyo
5. 2B Henry Godbout
6. C Jacob Ference
7. DH Chone James
8. LF James Nunnallee
9. 3B Luke Hanson
Jay Woolfolk is on the mound for UVA.
Top of the First: BC 5, UVA 0
Toomey drives home two runs to start the game with a double down the right field line. Later in the inning Hoos pick up their second error on a fielding error allowing Boston College to take a 3-0 first inning lead. Shortly after that Magpoc hits a double to bring in another two runs.
Game will start shortly after Duke defeated Pittsburgh 4-3 with a walk-off walk in the bottom of the ninth.
