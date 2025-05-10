Cavaliers Now

LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Miami Baseball, Game Two Score

Can Virginia get the series win vs Miami this afternoon?

Jackson Caudell

Virginia needed a big win vs a red hot Miami team and they got just that last night. The pitching was fantastic in the Cavaliers win and today, they will be aiming for a series win today vs the Hurricanes.

Here is how Virginia is lining up for game two today:

1. CF Aidan Teel

2. SS Eric Becker

3. RF Henry Ford

4. 1B Chris Arroyo

5. 2B Henry Godbout

6. C Jacob Ference

7. DH Harrison Didawick

8. LF James Nunnallee

9. 3B Luke Hanson

Bradley Hodges is on the mound for UVA.

Top of the 1st

Published
Jackson Caudell
