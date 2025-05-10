LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Miami Baseball, Game Two Score
Can Virginia get the series win vs Miami this afternoon?
Virginia needed a big win vs a red hot Miami team and they got just that last night. The pitching was fantastic in the Cavaliers win and today, they will be aiming for a series win today vs the Hurricanes.
Here is how Virginia is lining up for game two today:
1. CF Aidan Teel
2. SS Eric Becker
3. RF Henry Ford
4. 1B Chris Arroyo
5. 2B Henry Godbout
6. C Jacob Ference
7. DH Harrison Didawick
8. LF James Nunnallee
9. 3B Luke Hanson
Bradley Hodges is on the mound for UVA.
Top of the 1st
Additional Links
Madison Alaimo's Record-Setting Day Sees Virginia Women's Lacrosse Cruise Past LIU
ACC Quarterback Rankings: Where is Virginia QB Chandler Morris in the New 247Sports Rankings?
ACC Men's Basketball Shifts to an 18-Game Schedule Next Season; How Will this Impact Virginia Basketball?
Published