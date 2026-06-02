Virginia Freshman RHP Jayden Stroman enters the transfer portal

Jayden Stroman, a freshman pitcher for Virginia baseball, entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to team sources. He is the second Cavalier to do so, joining Ben Schulman.

Transfer🚨UVA freshman RHP Jayden Stroman is entering the transfer portal. In 22 innings this season he struck out 26 hitters and has elite stuff on the mound. Was a highly coveted draft prospect and recruit in the 2025 class. pic.twitter.com/Mj5p2zZrfh — aroundthehorn (@_aroundthehorn_) June 2, 2026

Stroman was ranked as the No. 130 prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft from New York, but ultimately decided to honor his commitment to Chris Pollard’s staff and follow them to Virginia. Stroman, the younger brother of longtime MLB pitcher Marcus Stroman, previously spent time at IMG Academy.

In his freshman season, Stroman made 16 appearances — including six starts — recording a 6.35 ERA. That number was inflated by a March 28 outing against Boston College in which Stroman allowed five earned runs in 0.2 innings of work. Without that game, Stroman’s ERA would have been 4.50.

In his 22.2 innings this season, Stroman was tagged for 19 runs — 16 earned — fueled by 21 hits and 18 walks. He only allowed seven extra-base hits and hurled an impressive 26 strikeouts. However, of his 16 appearances, only six came against Power Four opponents. Stroman’s longest outing was 2.1 innings, which he pitched against North Carolina and Maryland.

Stroman’s last appearance came April 14, when he produced 0.2 scoreless innings at VCU. After that, though, he did not record any action for the rest of the season. According to a team source, that was due to a coaches’ decision, not any major injury. Stroman did not make an appearance in the ACC Tournament or NCAA Tournament, even though more than 11 pitchers saw the field for Virginia at the Hattiesburg Regional.

The rising sophomore could command Power Four interest in the transfer portal — Perfect Game ranked many of his 2025 recruiting measurables in the 90th percentile or higher. Stroman’s fastball comes in at approximately 97 miles per hour. He also features a slider, changeup, curveball and cutter.

On the Virginia baseball website, Stroman is listed as a right-handed pitcher as well as an infielder, although he did not record any plate appearances this season. It is possible that Stroman could earn at-bats elsewhere.

The Cavaliers’ pitching depth will not crater drastically if Stroman commits to a new program, given that Virginia deploys other talented rising sophomores in John Paone, Noah Yoder, Christian Lucarelli, Thomas Stewart and Ryan Prior.

The Cavaliers have several other likely returnees with multiple years of eligibility remaining as well. Of course, in the transfer portal, it is still possible for Stroman to return to Virginia should he choose to do so.