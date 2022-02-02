Breaking Down Virginia’s 67-55 Victory over Boston College

Reece Beekman has shown an ability to be a capable scorer and even an aggressive one in looking for his shot, as he did when he scored 19 points at Pittsburgh and 20 points against Clemson. He has a knack for changing pace to find paths to the rim for easy layups. His late dunk against Notre Dame comes to mind as a moment that sparked the consistent question in the minds of UVA fans when these offensive outbursts occur: why doesn’t he do this all the time?

Beekman is obviously a pass-first player, as he has been through the majority of his first two seasons in Charlottesville. The sophomore guard is averaging 7.9 points per game on 43.3% shooting from the floor. The scoring aspect of his game is coming along, but Beekman is more than content to generate good scoring opportunities for his teammates, as he did against Boston College on Tuesday night when he, for the second time this season, had zero points. He recorded seven assists in the contest, his fourth game of the season with at least seven assists and his 13th game with at least five assists. He also had two steals and a block, continuing his push for ACC Defensive Player of the Year consideration.

Tuesday night was this year’s Virginia offense at its best - a balanced scoring effort in which four different Cavaliers scored in double figures, powered by Beekman’s ability to break down the opposing defense and facilitate for his teammates. But, when UVA’s offense goes cold and the shots aren’t falling, as Virginia has experienced frequently all season long, Beekman must become more aggressive and hunt his own shot.