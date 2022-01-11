Oklahoma City Signs Mamadi Diakite to 10-Day Contract

The Oklahoma City Thunder signed Mamadi Diakite to a 10-day contract, as announced by OKC general manager Sam Presti on Tuesday afternoon.

Diakite was claimed off of waivers by the Thunder before the beginning of the season back on September 26th, 2021, and made appearances in two preseason games, but was ultimately waived on October 16th after suffering a left hip fracture during preseason. Now, Diakite rejoins the team on a 10-day contract through the NBA's Covid-Related Hardship Allowance and reunites with former UVA teammate Ty Jerome.

Diakite spent the majority of his rookie season in 2020-2021 with the Lakeland Magic in the NBA G League after signing a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. In 12 games played in the G League last season, he averaged 18.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game and was named to the All-NBA G League First Team, the NBA G League All-Defensive Team, and won the G League Championship with the Magic.

Diakite appeared in 14 games with the Bucks last season, averaging 3.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game on 40.0% shooting from the floor. The Bucks waived Diakite on September 24th and he was claimed by the Thunder two days later.

The Thunder re-signing Diakite indicates that he is ready for a return from his hip injury suffered nearly three months ago. OKC has two players who are currently in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols (Kenrich Williams and Isaiah Roby) and Diakite is the second player to join the Thunder roster on a 10-day contract, joining Olivier Sarr.

With Diakite joining the Thunder, there are now 12 former UVA men's basketball players in the NBA:

Anthony Gill - Washington Wizards

Braxton Key - Philadelphia 76ers

De'Andre Hunter - Atlanta Hawks

Jay Huff - Los Angeles Lakers

Joe Harris - Brooklyn Nets

Justin Anderson - Indiana Pacers

Kyle Guy - Miami Heat

Malcolm Brogdon - Indiana Pacers

Mamadi Diakite - Oklahoma City Thunder

Sam Hauser - Boston Celtics

Trey Murphy - New Orleans Pelicans

Ty Jerome - Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder will play the Wizards in Washington D.C. on Tuesday at 7pm.

