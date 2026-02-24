Three Keys to Victory for No. 11 Virginia vs NC State on Tuesday

The Virginia Cavaliers received phenomenal news today when the AP Top 25 was released, as they're now ranked at No. 11. Between their shocking eight-game winning streak and their latest rankings, the Hoos are entering this week with a major boost in confidence.

However, they shouldn't allow themselves to get too comfortable. On Tuesday, they will be facing NC State—one of the top competitors in the ACC. The Wolfpack is currently riding 19-8 overall and 10-4 in conference play. However, they did just come out on top of No. 18 North Carolina. This is not a team to be underestimated.

With the matchup quickly approaching, here are three keys that will unlock a ninth consecutive victory for the Cavaliers.

Pressure Dominant Trio

Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely and NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NC State is primarily led by Darrion Williams, Ven-Allen Lubin and Quadir Copeland. Williams leads his program with 14.2 points per game, while Lubin leads in both rebounds (seven) and blocks (0.9). Copeland is another major contributor, leading with 6.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Simply put, the Cavaliers must be prepared to pressure this squad on defense if they want any shot at clinching another win.

“We have to be well-balanced on defense. Different guys step up in different games, and they have a lot of weapons," head coach Ryan Odom stated during his latest media appearance. "You can't just focus on one guy and say we're going to take this guy out from NC State and expect to win because they have multiple guys that can beat you. Our attention to detail, relative to their personnel, and just really trying to impose our will on the defensive side of the ball and being really clean on offense, taking the right shots and really finding ways to score.”

Maintain Pace

Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack is a team with great speed, and they tend to find their way to the basket rather quickly. As a result, they lead the ACC with the highest three-point field goal percentage (39.6%). For reference, Virginia comes in at No. 5 (36.0%) in this category.

Staying on top of NC State will be imperative to UVA's success. This is where Ugonna Onyenso, in particular, will come into play. He leads the Cavaliers with 2.6 blocks per game, and they often come during pressing moments.

Virginia's Bench Must Continue Showing Up

Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lamar Washington | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

UVA's bench is its most impressive unit right now. The three standouts are Onyenso, Chance Mallory and Jacari White, all of whom have been shining in recent games. White is still coming back from a previous injury, but he doesn't appear to be hindered at this point. In fact, he led the Cavaliers with 17 points during their matchup against the Miami Hurricanes over the weekend.

Winning this game will help solidify the Hoos in their conference, bringing them one step closer to a hard-fought title.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. Fans can tune into the game on the ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

