Why Virginia's Season Is Still a Success Despite Disappointing Early Exit

The Virginia Cavaliers were unfortunate to face an early exit from the NCAA Tournament after the Tennessee Volunteers defeated them 79-72 in the Second Round. But despite the heartbreaking loss, the Hoos earned themselves a well-deserved celebration. Simply put, expectations were not high for the Cavaliers as they entered their 2025-26 campaign, but doubts didn't loom for long.

Virginia Beat All Odds, Entered NCAA Tournament

Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Hoos endured a significant roster turnover during the offseason last year, which could easily throw any program into complete turmoil. To add to the already complicated matters, Ryan Odom was gearing up to embark on his first season as Virginia's head coach. Odom is a well-respected coach, but any time a college basketball team experiences such a massive shakeup, it's fair to assume that it will take some time before the program gains traction.

However, the Cavaliers didn't let this stop them from enjoying a successful season. Remarkably, they built chemistry incredibly fast on and off the court, which is no easy feat. Not only did the players connect well, but they also responded to Odom's coaching style.

Considering the Hoos made a Second Round NCAA Tourney appearance in a year filled with so much uncertainty and doubt, Virginia has plenty to be proud of.

UVA now enters the offseason 30-6 overall and 15-3 in conference play, placing them second in the ACC standings. As expected, the Duke Blue Devils hold the helm at No. 1 in the conference, and they're still alive and well in the tournament, now preparing to face the St. John's Red Storm in the Sweet 16.

If the Cavaliers can show up next season in a similar form, or better, they will be setting themselves up for success. This year proved to the nation that not every card has to be lined up in a program's favor for things to work out. Of course, making a deeper run would have been ideal, but their exit doesn't take away from the staggering growth they've experienced throughout this campaign.

But as the story goes in college basketball, the work isn't over just because it's the offseason. Now is the time to regroup and unpack the season to address any weaknesses and fill in the necessary gaps.

Virginia had hiccups along the way, as did every program across the nation, but overall, this was a memorable season that should go down in UVA history as one of its best. Success isn't solely measured by awards and titles, and that stands true for the Hoos.