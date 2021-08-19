Trey Murphy and other former UVA basketball stars shine at the NBA Summer League

Murphy was among eight former UVA men’s basketball players to participate in the NBA Summer league.

The 2021 NBA Summer League concluded on Tuesday night and some of the league’s brightest young stars showed out in Las Vegas over the past couple of weeks. Among those talented young players were eight alumni of the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball program:

Mamadi Diakite (Bucks), Kyle Guy (Warriors), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Trey Murphy (Pelicans), London Perrantes (Timberwolves), Jay Huff (Wizards), Braxton Key (76ers), Justin Anderson (Rockets)

Trey Murphy III, who was drafted 17th overall in this year’s NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, dropped 26 points and nine rebounds in his Summer League debut on August 9th. The next day, Murphy signed a contract with the Pelicans reportedly worth over $14 million over the next four years. Murphy will join young stars and former ACC standouts Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram in New Orleans. Murphy also recorded 22 points and six rebounds including a game-winning putback in overtime to give the Pelicans a win over the Warriors. Those performances earned Murphy a spot on the All-Summer League First Team.

Sam Hauser signed a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics shortly after the NBA draft. Hauser averaged nine points per game for a Celtics squad that finished runner-up to the Sacramento Kings in the Summer League tournament. He also dropped an impressive statline of 21 points, seven assists, and four rebounds, including six three-pointers in a Boston victory over the Orlando Magic.

Mamadi Diakite, who won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks last month, averaged 9.8 points per game for the Bucks’ Summer League team, including an 18 point, nine rebound performance against the Wizards and former teammate Jay Huff.

Kyle Guy averaged 11.2 points per game for the Golden State Warriors, including scoring 15 points against the Magic and 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists against the Lakers in their final Summer League game.

Justin Anderson, a former first round draft pick of the Dallas Mavericks back in 2015, was added to the Houston Rockets roster midway through the Summer League and dropped 19 points and five rebounds against the Trailblazers.

Braxton Key, who was selected by the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League Draft this year, recorded 11 points, three rebounds, and two steals versus the Mavericks.

With several former Cavaliers such as Malcolm Brogdon, Joe Harris, Mike Scott, and De’Andre Hunter making great careers for themselves in the NBA, it is exciting to see even more UVA alums well on their way to joining them.