UVA hoops transfer portal superlatives: Biggest steal, highest ceiling and more

After getting a glimpse of the team during summer practices and gathering different pieces of information from around the program, it's time to hand out some superlatives for Virginia's 2026 transfer portal class.

Biggest steal: G/F Jan Vide

LMU Lions guard Jan Vide (7) scores despite a leaping block attempt by UTEP Miners forward Jamal West Jr. (15) during a game at the Don Haskins Center, Nov. 11, 2025, in El Paso, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UVA fans were fairly hesitant when it came to Vide when he first committed, simply due to how late of an addition he was. Most people tend to believe that the best players get pounced on early, and the more uninspiring ones commit last.

Though there's some truth to that in most cases, it definitely seems to be different for Vide, at least when it comes to what the coaches think of him. Ryan Odom and Co. were searching for more ball-handlers this offseason, and it sounds like Jan Vide and Sam Lewis will be seeing legitimate minutes as primary facilitators behind Chance Mallory in 2026/2027.

Vide could end up being an integral part of the team this season on both sides of the court, and the fact that the Cavaliers were able to find him so late in the transfer process is crazy.

Highest ceiling: G Jurian Dixon

UC Irvine Anteaters guard Jurian Dixon (24) yells one excitement Thursday, April 3, 2025, during the National Invitational Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite Dixon being UVA's third-lowest-rated incoming transfer this offseason, he undoubtedly has the highest ceiling amongst the players that Ryan Odom brought in.

Saying that he's "locked in" to be the starter at shooting guard could be a slight stretch, but it's reasonable to say that he has a huge leg up over Christian Harmon right now based on the things that he can do on offense for Virginia.

There's a very good chance that Dixon will be a focal point of the Cavaliers' offense this season alongside Sam Lewis and Thijs De Ridder, which likely gives him the highest ceiling amongst the newcomers.

Lowest floor: G/F Christian Harmon

Buchtel's Christian Harmon, right, takes the ball down the court around East's Ronin Kelley during the second half of the City Series Boys Basketball Championship on Saturday. Citybball 16 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Christian Harmon is a great player, but it could be surprisingly hard for him to find a consistent role in Charlottesville. Guys like Dixon, Lewis, Vide, and Elijah Gertrude could all be ahead of him in the pecking order right now when it comes to playing time at shooting guard and small forward.

Though he was indeed brought in for a reason, things don't always go according to the original plan, and there's a very real possibility that he won't be on the floor enough to make the type of impact that some fans think he can make for the team in 2026.

Biggest X-factor: PF/C Kalu Anya

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Saint Louis Billikens forward Kalu Anya (6) dribbles the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anya is both the biggest unknown and the biggest X-factor of the group heading into 2026. His elite rebounding ability was the main reason why he was so highly sought after by Virginia, and rebounding was a surprisingly big weakness for UVA last season.

On top of that, the Cavaliers lost Ugonna Onyenso to the NBA last month, and now the team needs another big man to step up and potentially play a lot of minutes behind De Ridder and Johann Grünloh in the frontcourt this year. Though Silas Barksdale and Carter Lang have been looking good in practice, Anya will most likely get the first real shot to be the top rotational big man heading into the year.

Needless to say, Anya could end up being a crucial bench player for Virginia in 2026.