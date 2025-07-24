Comparing Chandler Morris to Past Virginia Quarterbacks
Chandler Morris posted staggering numbers in 2024 at North Texas as he threw for 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns, with the two statistics ranking 5th and 4th nationally, respectively. In terms of quarterbacks in front of him, Shedeur Sanders, Cade Klubnik, and Cam Ward were the only quarterbacks with more passing touchdowns. Morris also only threw 12 interceptions last season.
The Highland Park, Texas native further ranked third in completions nationally while rushing for 242 yards and four touchdowns, displaying himself as a shifty dual-threat quarterback. Morris has five seasons of college football under his belt, beginning his career at Oklahoma before spending three years at TCU and one at North Texas this past season. That said, here's how he shapes up to other former UVa quarterbacks in the Tony Elliott era:
Anthony Colandrea
Colandrea departed Charlottesville for UNLV after a frustrating second season in a Virginia uniform. In 2023, Colandrea appeared in eight games and set the UVa freshman records in completions (154), passing yards (1,958), and total offense (2,183). That year Colandrea also tossed 13 touchdowns while recording nine interceptions.
A year later, Colandrea started 11 games before being benched in the Hoos season finale against Virginia Tech. He saw a downturn in production as he threw for 2,125 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions despite significantly more time on the field. Colandrea, similar to Morris, displayed himself as a dual-threat quarterback as he rushed for 277 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.
Morris comes in as a significantly more experienced version of Colandrea who gives the Cavaliers a much better shot at winning than the now UNLV signal-caller who will compete this fall for the Rebels' starting job against Michigan transfer Alex Orji.
Tony Muskett
Also present in Charlottesville over the last two years, Tony Muskett originally earned the starting job over Colandrea. Shortly after that, Muskett had a tumultuous year riddled with injuries that saw him exit the season opener against Tennessee and not return until Boston College nearly a month later.
During his one year as a starter, Muskett passed for 1,031 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions over the course of five games (choosing not to count Georgia Tech as he threw two passes). The former Monmouth quarterback provided a veteran presence for Virginia, but after losing the job to Colandrea in 2024, the argument can be made that the transition from FCS to FBS was too much for Muskett. Morris, who has made stops at Oklahoma, TCU, and, most recently, North Texas, has proven himself capable of playing Power Four football.
Brennan Armstrong
Brennan Armstrong, the first quarterback of the Elliott era of Virginia football, let it fly the year before Elliott in 2021 as he passed for 4,449 yards, 31 touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions. His passing yards total was fourth nationally, his completions total was eighth, and his touchdown total was 12th. Armstrong was extremely similar to Morris that year, showcasing himself as a complete gunslinger for the Cavaliers. Further, Armstrong had dual-threat ability as he rushed for 622 yards and 15 touchdowns over the course of his final two seasons at Virginia.
The reason why that Virginia 2021 team didn't go further was its defense, which ranked 11th in the ACC in scoring defense something that should be different in 2025.
In 2022, under Elliott, Armstrong faltered as he only threw for 2,210 yards, seven touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over 10 games. Despite this, Armstrong, at his best in 2021, was a prime example of what Morris could deliver to the Hoos this season with a loaded wide receiver room led by Trell Harris and Jahmal Edrine.