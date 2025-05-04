Detailing Virginia Football's Three Most Impactful Spring Transfer Additions
Tony Elliott and his staff have gone all out this transfer portal cycle, picking up a total of ten commits at the time of publishing this article. Virginia has reinforced every position, hypothetically leaving no apparent weaknesses or lack of depth on the roster. Here are the three best transfers from this spring cycle:
Cornerback, Emmanuel Karnley
Karnley is a massive addition to the present and future of Virginia football, with three seasons of eligibility remaining. In his one season of collegiate play, Karnley appeared in ten games, picking up 16 total tackles (11 solo, five assisted) and five pass deflections. The California native has a high ceiling in Charlottesville and likely a large NIL contract, considering he chose Virginia over Auburn and was the highest-rated transfer in the portal at the time of signing. Expect Karnley to slot into the starting lineup immediately alongside fellow transfer Jordan Robinson from Cincinnati.
For more on Karnley: UVA Football Receives Commitment From Cornerback Emmanuel Karnley
Offensive Tackle, Wallace Unamba
Shifting to the offensive side of the ball, replacing Monroe Mills, who tore his ACL this spring, will be no easy task. In response, Virginia picked up two offensive tackles in the transfer portal: Wallace Unamba and David Wohlahbaugh. Of the two, Unamba brings the most experience at the right tackle position, playing it at New Mexico this past fall. That said, Unamba is Virginia's best option to slot into the right tackle spot in place of Mills, reinforcing the Hoos offensive line. It's a big pickup for the Cavaliers to find a replacement for Mills quickly, but time will only tell how Unamba makes the leap from the Mountain West Conference to the ACC.
For more on Unamba: Virginia Football Secures Kentucky Transfer OL Wallace Unamba
Safety/Cornerback, Christian Charles
In terms of versatility, Christian Charles is Virginia's best transfer addition this spring. Charles brings four seasons of experience from Tennessee that will add a veteran presence to Virginia's secondary. Charles can feature at both cornerback and safety, with the starting SPUR spot looking appealing for him to slot in. If he can rediscover his 2022 form, where he had 35 total tackles, 19 solo stops, and a fumble recovery in only six starts, it would pay massive dividends to make the UVa defense an elite unit.
Charles also brings the most big-time game experience of any spring transfer. He featured in last year's college football playoff, where he picked up two tackles against eventual national champion Ohio State. Charles also had a fumble recovery touchdown in Tennessee's 52-49 victory over then No. 3 Alabama in 2022, to go along with allowing one catch for six yards on 49 reps at corner.
For more on Charles: UVA Football Adds Tennessee Defensive Back Christian Charles
Now, with the spring transfer portal cycle, for the most part, at a conclusion, Virginia will begin to prepare for fall camp and the impending season. With the offseason about over, nothing else matters now but results.
