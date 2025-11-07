Everything You Need To Know About Virginia vs Wake Forest On Saturday
Virginia will be at home after a long road trip to California the previous weekend. The Cavaliers look to advance to 6-0 in the ACC and are on a current seven-game winning streak, which matches the most consecutive wins in Virginia single-season history. An area they have been really good is in the fourth quarter, especially defensively. In five of the nine games this season, Virginia has held their opponent scoreless in the fourth quarter. Pretty impressive and a team that knows how to close games.
The Cavaliers are looking to defend their home field and create another electric atmosphere like they did in an upset win over Florida State earlier in the season. Head coach Tony Elliot talked about how important it is to defend the home turf.
"Oh, it's going to be paramount in what we talk about, like you defend your turf, right? Like that, you don't ever want to say those are givens, but man, we try to find a way to win at home. And that was something that we didn't do, you know, early on in the building of the program. And so, just excited that the guys have started taking pride in that, and man, one of the things that I'm kind of most proud of being a part of is that I've been around senior classes that never lost a game at home,” said Elliot.
Top Scoring Offense vs Top Scoring Defense
Coming into this matchup, Virginia has the No. 3 scoring offense in the ACC, averaging 37.1 points per game. In their recent win over California, the Cavaliers scored 31 points. Virginia has scored 30+ points in seven of their nine games this season. The offense has been clicking this season, led by improved quarterback play. Former North Texas transfer Chandler Morris has been a bright spot for Virginia this season. Morris has thrown for 2,069 yards and 12 touchdowns on a 67% completion rate. He’s been efficient and led one of the better passing attacks in the ACC.
“I'd say he's probably up there at the top in that aspect of being able to get out of plays and turn them into positive plays and then extend plays and be able to extend plays with his legs and with his passing down the field,” said Elliot.
Wake Forest has the No. 2 scoring defense in the ACC, giving up an average of 18.9 points per game. The Demon Deacons have held four of their eight opponents to under 15 points this season, including a prolific offense in SMU to just 12 points in a home upset victory. When the defense is playing at a high level, it has a chance to win games and make it tough for its opponent.
Top ACC Running backs Clash
J’Mari Taylor has 11 rushing touchdowns (second in the ACC) and is coming off one of his better game of the season. Taylor finished with 105 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor has been reliable and a threat to take it the distance whenever he touches the ball. His great breakaway ability causing concerns for defenses and makes them question how to slow him down. Most importantly, he has stayed healthy and given the Cavaliers a well-balanced attack in each game.
"Well, he does a lot to take care of his body off the field. And he's eating right, sleeping, hydrating, doing all those things. I think he's got a natural ability as a runner to get skinny, to go down and not take significant shots consistently,” said Elliot. He's a warrior. He practices the right way. I think he can accelerate to the contact, which allows him to be the aggressor in the concept of being the hammer and not the nail. And I think that helps him stay healthy because he's able to inflict the brunt of the force on the opponent. And then he's able to protect his body and get small so that he doesn't take too many hard shots."
Demond Claiborne is a dangerous running back as well. He is top five in the ACC with 639 rushing yards. His eight touchdowns are tied-fifth in the conference. The senior tailback is averaging six yards per carry. Claiborne has three games in which he has eclipsed the 100-yard mark for Wake Forest. He had his best game against Western Carolina rushing for 193 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries. It will be an interesting battle with Claiborne and the Virginia defense. In a loss to Florida State, Claiborne finished with 27 yards on 14 carries. Virginia allowed just eight rushing yards in a win against California last week, which is the second fewest allowed by any ACC defense this season.
How Will Virginia Handle The Primetime Slot?
It is a big game in a lot of ways for the Cavaliers on Saturday. For one, it is designated family weekend for players and their families. That always draws more attention and fans to the game. ACC Huddle will also be in the building for their pregame and postgame show, which will add more intrigue and buzz around Charlottesville.
“It's about time with your friends, and celebrating your team and supporting your team, and letting it culminate in the game, in the atmosphere inside the stadium. But there's a lot more to it. And that's what I wanna continue to build here, is that where, man, you don't plan a wedding. Right during football season, like you don't do those kinds of things, and everybody's focused on those seven Saturdays like nothing else matters, and that's that's kind of what I'm used to, and I know that may be a little bit overboard, so to speak, but that to me is really what it's all about,” said Elliot.
“There's so much pageantry with the game, and it's not just about the actual game; it's about the relationships and the memories and the time that you spend with family, and then you have babies whose first picture is in Virginia gear, and they can remember all of the games that they attended. It has an opportunity to be something really special."
The Cavaliers have a good amount of experience being in the spotlight this season. This is their fifth primetime home game. Their most successful since the stadium was constructed in 1983. Virginia gets another chance to create an electric home atmosphere in front of a ton of fans, prospects, and national media in hopes of getting to a College Football Playoff.
“That's why I've stressed the importance of fan engagement, attendance, interaction, and making noise at the right times to help us have a competitive advantage. Because when you go on the road, it's difficult. You gotta overcome the travel, man, you're in an environment that could be imposing upon you, that they're making it difficult. So it starts with defending Scott Stadium, and then you go chase those other opportunities on the road."
