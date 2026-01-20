Is Alberto Mendoza The Favorite To Be The Georgia Tech Starting Quarterback?

Georgia Tech finally landed a quarterback from the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon when Alberto Mendoza pledged his commitment to the Yellow Jackets. It was a much-needed move for the program, especially with the inexperience they had coming back at the positions. Between Graham Knowles, Grady Adamson, and Cole Bergeron, the playing experience was very limited at the collegiate level. Mendoza coming in certainly adds to the room and makes it better.

If he is anything like his brother, then he is unselfish, a consummate leader, team-first, and can manage games without putting the Yellow Jackets in precarious situations. Culture is one of the biggest things when it comes to head coach Brent Key and what he wants his team to embody. Mendoza should fit in like a glove when it comes to this. On the field, he played well in his limited time.

Mendoza graded really well when you look at his numbers on Pro Football Focus (PFF). He finished with an 85.5 offensive grade and a 69.6 passing grade. Mendoza graded really well when he was under pressure, finishing with a 90.1 offensive grade. When he is blitzed, he went 5-6 for 89 yards and three touchdowns. He recorded a 90.6 offensive grade when he was blitzed, which is one of the best numbers you will find. One thing that a lot of teams do, especially in the ACC, is blitz the quarterback. Not everybody plays well when pressure is sent their way, but Mendoza proved he can handle it and not let it faze him. He certainly has potential and is a solid quarterback.

Should Mendoza be the favorite?

Indiana's Alberto Mendoza (16) runs for a touchdown during the Indiana versus UCLA football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I would say no, not right now. Yes, he is coming in with experience at Indiana, but it was very limited with the Hoosiers, with his brother being the starter. He still has to prove himself and what he can do on the field at a consistent rate. The Yellow Jackets also really like Knowles, who is a strong-armed quarterback that stands at 6’7. Knowles will be his biggest threat at the position and should be able to give him some good competition for the spring. Competition breeds excellence and allows for the best to emerge. I think it will do both quarterbacks well, and we can see what they are made of and who wins the job. Something tells me that the Yellow Jackets will get the best person for the job and will be able to compete in 2026.



More Georgia Tech News:

•How to Watch Georgia Tech vs NC State: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

•Good, Bad & The Ugly From Georgia Tech's Home Loss To Pittsburgh

•Everything From Georgia Tech Guard Kam Craft After The Loss To Pittsburgh