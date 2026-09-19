Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction for No. 25 Virginia vs. West Virginia

Virginia is 2-0 and No. 25 in the AP poll after beating NC State 34-8 in a sold-out home opener and annihilating Norfolk State 59-3. West Virginia's record is also 2-0, with wins over Coastal Carolina and Tennessee-Martin. The Cavaliers are looking to start 3-0 for the first time since 2019 in Bank of America Stadium, where they lost to Duke in an overtime battle in last year's ACC Championship Game.

The last time Virginia and West Virginia met was also in Charlotte, where the Hoos won 48-22 in the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl. It has now been more than 20 years since these teams clashed, and they haven't met in the regular season in over 40 years.

This time, the biggest question is how Virginia's defense handles a West Virginia rushing attack. Michael Hawkins Jr. and Cam Cook have both been effective on the ground, while the Mountaineers' tempo could make it harder for Virginia to rotate defensive linemen. The Cavaliers have forced turnovers in both games so far and have allowed just 11 points, but this will be a much different test.

Virginia's first two games

Virginia's defense gave up only 11 points in its first two matchups. It allowed 195.5 yards per game, 65.5 of those on the ground at 2.4 per carry, and four interceptions with zero passing touchdowns allowed, even without Kam Robinson active vs. NC State. Forced turnovers have been critical this year. Overall, Virginia has forced at least one turnover in 12 of its last 13 games, and 23 turnovers in total.

The offense has been efficient, even without relying on the passing game. Beau Pribula is 21 of 25 for 317 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He also has 102 rushing yards. Pribula threw just 11 times against NC State, which worked for that game but won't work every week.

Virginia is 7-for-22 on third down, just 32 percent. Fourth down has made up for it so far. The Cavaliers are 5-for-5, including four conversions on one 23-play drive against NC State. Elliott has not been shy about going for it.

The Running Game

Virginia is averaging 247.5 rushing yards per game and has scored three rushing touchdowns.

The Cavaliers ran it 57 times for 258 yards against NC State, their most in an ACC game since 2020, and held the ball for 38:03. They then had 237 yards on 38 carries against Norfolk State. That's 5.2 yards per carry through two games without a single back carrying the load.

That last part is by design, or at least by necessity. J'Mari Taylor led the ACC in regular-season rushing last year with 997 yards and is now in an NFL camp. Virginia replaced him with a committee, and the depth chart says exactly that: Jekail Middlebrook is listed first at tailback, followed by Xay Davis "or" Xavier Brown "or" Peyton Lewis "or" Noah Vaughn.

So far it has worked. Xay Davis leads the team with 120 yards on 18 carries and had his first career 100-yard game against Norfolk State. Per Pro Football Focus, his eight missed tackles forced were the most by any ACC back in Week 2. Vaughn has 102 yards on 14 carries. Middlebrook has 79. Brown, who needs seven more yards for 1,000 in his career, has 54 yards and a touchdown.

Pribula had 110 yards against NC State, and we should expect to see him use his dual-threat skills tonight.

West Virginia's defense leads the Big 12 and ranks ninth nationally in tackles for loss with 18, nine per game. Virginia has allowed four per game. The Mountaineers have seven sacks and have not allowed a rushing touchdown all year, holding opponents to 100 yards per game on 3.1 a carry.

The caveat is that those numbers came against Coastal Carolina and an FCS team, and UT Martin still ran for 148 yards.

A front that gets into the backfield this often is a new challenge for Virginia. Nine tackles for loss per game means this defense will attack and pressure fast. If that strategy works, you end up in second-and-13. If it doesn't, a big run can break loose.

The Passing Game

This is the first game where we will see what Pribula can do when the defense has to respect both the run and the pass. Pribula has completed 84% of his passes, which is third-best in the country for quarterbacks with at least 25 attempts, but keep in mind the small sample size.

West Virginia ranks 123rd nationally in pass defense, allowing 271.5 yards per game. Coastal Carolina's Deuce Bailey went 21 of 37 for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the Mountaineers. Coastal scored 17 of its points in the fourth quarter after WVU had led 24-0.

Virginia should have receivers available for that. Rico Flores Jr. is listed first at X on this week's depth chart, with Ty'Lyric Coleman as the "or," after Flores missed the first two games. Jacquon Gibson caught two touchdowns against Norfolk State and is eight receptions from 100 for his career. Da'Shawn Martin's first two catches as a Cavalier were both touchdowns.

West Virginia has seven sacks and 18 tackles for loss so far.

If the Mountaineers start getting into the backfield, Pribula will have to make some throws.

WVU's QB-RB duo could be a problem

Michael Hawkins Jr. could be one of the most interesting players to watch on the field Saturday.

He has 199 rushing yards on 26 carries and three rushing touchdowns, which leads West Virginia. He's also 16 of 21 passing for 287 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

His 71-yard breakaway rushing touchdown against Tennessee-Martin is the kind of play Virginia must be prepared for. It was the longest quarterback rushing touchdown by a Mountaineer since Pat White went 76 yards in 2005. He is an underrated dual threat and must be pressured.

Then there is Cam Cook at running back.

Cook has run for 194 yards on 40 carries and three touchdowns in just two games. He had 142 yards and two scores in the opener against the more formidable defense, Coastal Carolina, including a 72-yard run on the first snap of the season. He has scored a rushing touchdown in 12 straight games.

If Virginia loads the box to stop Cook, Hawkins can run. If the defense keys on Hawkins, Cook can break free, and West Virginia doesn't exactly like taking its time getting to the next play.

WVU's Tempo

Virginia's defensive depth will be tested here.

West Virginia rarely huddles. Most calls come from the sideline with the offense already at the line, which means Virginia cannot always make the substitutions it has become accustomed to. If West Virginia changes personnel, Virginia can change personnel. If it doesn't, Virginia has to keep the same 11 on the field or try to get players off before the next snap.

Virginia has rotated a lot up front. Thirteen different defensive linemen played at least 10 snaps against Norfolk State, and only Fisher Camac (33) and Matthew Fobbs-White (29) played more than 25. Against NC State, 11 linemen played at least seven snaps.

That rotation has helped Virginia keep pressure late in games. West Virginia's tempo will make it harder to rotate. If Jason Hammond cannot play after hurting his elbow against Norfolk State, it gets even tougher.

One advantage is that Elliott knows this offense well. Rodriguez was Clemson's offensive coordinator in 1999 and 2000, when Elliott was a receiver there.

"Some elements. The tempo piece of it, I think he was ahead of all of the other guys from a tempo standpoint," Elliott said. "I just remember it was spot the ball, and that back on the 25-second play clock. We had to have the ball snapped by 19."

His bigger concern was more specific than speed, though.

"They're staying ahead of the chains, so they're not having to convert long yardage," Elliott said Tuesday. "And then obviously, once they convert, now they can play with tempo, be aggressive. And if you match any personnel packages, now they can keep your personnel package on the field, spread it out, and then here we go, right? And then that creates explosive plays."

West Virginia is converting 56.7 percent of its third downs, 14th nationally. Virginia's defense has held opponents to 27 percent. Most of West Virginia's third downs have been short, set up by good first-down runs. Virginia must keep them in second-and-8 territory or longer.

"They're going to really challenge you from a preparation standpoint with the schemes that they do to make you play assignment sound football," Elliott said. "And if you misfit something, it's not like he's going to go for a five or seven [yards]. He's going to go for 70."

That sums up the challenge. Virginia can play solid defense for several snaps, but one mistake under pressure can undo it all.

What Else to Keep in Mind

The Mountaineers have scored 83 points in two games. They ran for 316 yards against Tennessee-Martin and have 597 yards on the season, 298.5 per game, ninth nationally, while only attempting 26 passes all year.

DJ Epps has five catches for 148 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown and a separate 59-yard catch against Tennessee-Martin. True freshman Kevin Brown has started both games at left tackle. West Virginia has recovered three fumbles and leads the Big 12 in forced fumbles.

The first two games do not tell us exactly how good West Virginia is. The same goes for Virginia. The Cavaliers played NC State and an FCS team that finished 1-11 last year.

Virginia should have plenty of chances with the ball and maintain long drives. The main key to this game is not giving West Virginia extra possessions and chances for breakaway runs.

How to Watch

TV: ACC Network

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

Final Score Prediction

Virginia 31, West Virginia 27.

Virginia will be challenged. West Virginia can run the ball, and the tempo will make it harder for Virginia to rotate on the defensive line. Rodriguez has coached this style for years, and his best teams force defenses to play sound football on every snap.

But Virginia has given me many reasons to trust this defense.

Four interceptions, 23 turnovers over the last 12 games, and 11 points allowed through two games is a pretty good combination. The Mountaineers also haven't had to defend anyone yet, and their secondary already got picked apart once by a Sun Belt quarterback.

I think Hawkins makes a few plays. Cook probably gets his yards. West Virginia probably has a couple drives where Virginia struggles to get off the field.

But eventually, Virginia will force a turnover or two, and Pribula does his job on offense using both his feet and arm in a more complete game and moves on to 3-0.