Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction for Virginia vs. Delaware

Virginia started the season very strong with wins over NC State and Norfolk State, and ended up Mo.25 nationally. But their bad luck in Charlotte continued as they lost 38-27 to West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. That loss dropped the Hoos to 2-1 and knocked them out of the AP poll.

The Cavaliers are back this Saturday at Scott Stadium for their last non-conference game of the regular season, facing a 2-1 Delaware team that has shown it can compete with FBS teams. The Blue Hens beat Merrimack and Coastal Carolina, and even led Vanderbilt 17-14 at halftime before losing 35-26. This is also the first meeting between Virginia and Delaware in their football program history.

Virginia hopes to get back in the win column on Saturday. It’s also UVA Strong Day, honoring Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry, who were killed in a shooting on Grounds on November 13, 2022. The program continues to remember them, and for those who were with Virginia at the time, this game is a meaningful way to honor their memory and the challenges the community faced.

This game could also be a key chance for Virginia to build momentum and get its offensive playcalling and defensive effort back on track before starting eight straight ACC games, beginning with Florida State next week in Tallahassee.

What Delaware brings

Delaware’s Sean Wilson takes a reception downfield in the Blue Hens’ 22-14 win against Coastal Carolina at Delaware Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Delaware likes to pass with Nick Minicucci at starting QB, especially deep. The Blue Hens already have 17 pass plays of 20 yards or more this season, tying for third in all of the FBS.

Nick Minicucci has thrown for 814 yards and five touchdowns in three games, including 302 yards and two touchdowns against Coastal Carolina last week. For reference, West Virginia won only with one score against the Chanticleers, 31-24, in a shootout earlier this September. Minicucci's two main targets downfield are wideouts, Sean Wilson and Da'Wain Lofton.

Wilson caught nine passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns against Coastal, earning him Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week. Lofton, who began his career at Virginia Tech, has 258 yards this season, with 142 of those coming in one game at Vanderbilt, including a 57-yard touchdown.

Last week, West Virginia played Virginia on the ground through QB-designed runs and Cam Cook. Hawkins only completed 10 passes, but threw for 190 yards in the air. Delaware won’t run as much as West Virginia, but it will take plenty of deep shots through the air and will challenge the Hoos' secondary if the defensive front does not provide the pressure it usually brings.

On that note, Virginia’s pass defense has been solid this year, giving up just about 150 yards per game, which ranks 19th nationally. The question is whether the defense we have seen in the first two weeks will show up, since Delaware could arguably be one of the most pass-heavy offenses Virginia will face this year.

Virginia needs to get back to the run game

Virginia rushed for more than 200 yards in both of its wins. Pribula had 110 yards against NC State, while the four backs Jekail Middlebrook, Xavier Brown, Noah Vaughn, Xay Davis, and Peyton Lewis have all contributed carries.

Down in Charlotte, Virginia recorded just 157 rushing yards, which is its lowest total this year. The Hoos had 4.2 yards per carry, and removing Brown’s 47-yard touchdown, the average drops to about three yards per carry.

Delaware, at first glance, looks tough to run against as they are allowing just 94.3 yards per game and 2.9 yards per carry. But remember that college stats count sacks as runs, so Delaware’s 10 sacks lower that average. Without the sacks, their opponents were getting about four yards per carry, and Coastal Carolina averaged 5.3 yards on non-sack runs last week. This is a decent run defense, but it is not quite as strong as the stats suggest, especially against a dual-threat quarterback like Pribula.

On the O-line, Monroe Mills has been excellent up front. He has been earning the highest PFF grade among ACC offensive linemen. Drake Metcalf and the guards still need to step up and handle Delaware’s interior defenders. Noah Josey’s ankle is still, as of Saturday morning, a question mark, but Elliott said Tuesday that Josey was moving well in practice and could possibly play this weekend.

If Virginia can establish the run early, play action will open up, and then the middle of the field becomes available. Pribula hopefully won’t have to rely on screen passes to win.

Pribula's Dual Threat Game

Sep 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) throws a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pribula played well against West Virginia, completing 21 of 33 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. However, the play calling that allowed him to showcase his abilities was mainly missing, and resulted in fewer big plays than in earlier games.

So far this season, he’s had an efficient passing game, completing 42 of 58 passes for 514 yards, with seven touchdowns and just one interception. Virginia ranks 11th nationally in pass efficiency.

While the passing game is important, I’m interested to see how much Virginia uses Pribula’s running ability. Vanderbilt scored three rushing touchdowns against Delaware, and quarterback Jared Curtis had two of them. Pribula is just 31 rushing yards away from 1,000 for his career, and he should be gunning for that milestone this week. I expect Pribula to use his feet in this game.

An Opportunity for the Hoos' Defense

This could be one of the most important games so far this year for Virginia’s defense. While Delaware might not have the best offense that they’ll face, this is a good chance to prove the West Virginia game was just an off night.

Before the last Charlotte game, Virginia’s defense was forcing turnovers almost every week. Safety Brandyn Hillman has three interceptions and a forced fumble, making him the only FBS player with at least three picks and a forced fumble through Week 3. He didn’t get a turnover against West Virginia, partly because a tooth issue limited his playing ability, but he’s back tonight as the starting strong safety.

Virginia’s pass rush also really needs to step up. The team had just one sack against WVU. Delaware has given up nine sacks this season, with six coming against Vanderbilt, the only Power Four team it has faced. If Virginia can pressure the quarterback with four rushers, it will make covering Wilson and Lofton much easier.

Additionally, Fisher Camac produced 11 tackles last week, but it would be great to see more of his plays happen behind the line of scrimmage. Forcing Minicucci

to throw early under pressure will make it much harder for Delaware to connect on deep passes.

How to Watch

TV: ACC Network

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

Odds

As of midweek, FanDuel listed Virginia as a 19.5-point favorite with the total at 52.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Delaware is a sneakily impressive team. They can throw the ball well, have two strong receivers, and are better against the run than most people expected when this game was first scheduled. The Hoos should not consider this an easy win.

That being said, Virginia should, if they play to their potential, still win comfortably. It has the better roster, and it's at home on UVA Strong night. It also has a lot of veterans who really didn't like how Charlotte went.

I expect Virginia to run the ball mostly while mixing in some Pribula keepers and using play action off of that. On defense, the Hoos will be challenged in the secondary, and the defensive front will need to show up.

Delaware will probably hit a few deep passes, but I think Virginia’s defense will wear them down and will force at least one turnover. This game should look more like the first two weeks than what we saw in Charlotte.

Final Score Prediction: Virginia 38, Delaware 24