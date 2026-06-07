NFL Wide Receiver Power Rankings Based on Odds (Jaxon Smith-Njigba Slated as Top WR for 2026 Season)

The 2026 NFL season is only three short months away, and the closer we get to opening kickoff, the more we're starting to ramp up for the upcoming fantasy campaign. Whether you're placing futures bets or taking part in some early drafts, it's time to rank players across the league.

In this article, I'm going to use a bit of a different method to rank the top 10 wide receivers for the upcoming season. I'm going to use the betting odds available at Caesars Sportsbook, including over/under totals for receiving yards and touchdowns, to power rank the top players at the position.

Let's dive into it.

2026 NFL Wide Receiver Rankings

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Seattle Seahawks

The defending Offensive Player of the Year is the obvious choice for the No. 1 spot. He has the highest projected receiving yards total for the upcoming season at 1,325.5 and the fifth highest receiving touchdowns total at 8.5.

2. Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase and Puka Nacua are 2A and 2B, and despite Nacua's receiving yards total being 25 yards higher at 1,300.5 compared to 1,275.5, I'm going to give Chase the edge due to him having the highest receiving touchdowns total amongst all receivers at 9.5 with the OVER juiced to -145.

3. Puka Nacua - Los Angeles Rams

From a receiving yards perspective, Nacua is the No. 2 receiver in the league, but Davante Adams takes too many touchdowns from him. With Nacua's receiving touchdowns total set at 8.5 with the OVER juiced to +120, I have no choice but to slot Nacua in at the No. 3 slot.

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown - Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown has the fourth-highest receiving yards total at 1,200.5, along with the second-highest receiving touchdowns total at 9.5, with the OVER juiced to -115.

5. CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys

Much like a few other top receivers in the NFL, George Pickens takes away some shine from CeeDee Lamb, but Lamb is still fifth on the odds list for total receiving yards at 1,175.5.

6. Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson could be No. 1 on this list if he had an elite quarterback throwing him the ball, but a mix of Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy is going to hurt his receiving total for this season. He remains sixth on the list with a receiving yards total of 1,150.5.

7. Drake London - Atlanta Falcons

Drake London continues to impress at wide receiver, and if he takes another step forward this year, he could establish himself as one of the few truly elite receivers in the league. He's tied for seventh on the list in projected receiving yards at 1,125.5, but I'm going to give him the edge over Brown due to his touchdown total set one number higher at 7.5.

8. A.J. Brown - New England Patriots

We'll see if A.J. Brown can get over his off-the-field issues now that he's in New England and playing with the MVP runner-up, Drake Maye. It's going to be fascinating to see how he produces this season. He's tied with London for seventh on the list for receiving yards total at 1,125.5, but his touchdowns total is one number lower at 6.5.

9. Davante Adams - Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams is further down the odds list in terms of receiving yards, with his total set at 1,000.5, but he's third in receiving touchdowns at 9.5 with the OVER juiced to+100. His nose for the end zone and the fact that he has the MVP throwing him the ball force me to slot him into this top 10 list in the No. 9 spot.

10. Nico Collins - Houston Texans

Nico Collins is ninth on the odds list in total receiving yards at 1,100.5, so he makes the obvious choice to slot in at the No. 10 slot on this list. The play of C.J. Stroud last season is concerning, but we'll see if he can improve in 2026.

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