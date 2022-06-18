UVA Football Hosts Star 2025 Quarterback

One of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2025 visited Virginia on Friday

(left to right) Virginia head coach Tony Elliott, Ryan Montgomery (Findlay, Ohio), and Virginia quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb

One of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2025 visited Virginia football on Friday. Ryan Montgomery, who just finished his freshman year at Findlay High School in Ohio, was in Charlottesville on Friday afternoon visiting with UVA head coach Tony Elliott and quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb.

"Had an amazing first visit at the University of Virginia! Building something special! Can't wait to get back!" Montgomery said in a Twitter post.

A 6'3", 200-pound quarterback, Montgomery took over the starting quarterback job at Findlay in the third week of the 2021 season and went on to lead the Trojans to an 8-3 record and their first playoff win in 16 years. In 11 starts as a freshman, Montgomery completed 173 of 299 passing attempts (57.9%) for 2,420 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Even before playing a single snap of football last season, Montgomery had already been offered by Michigan, Tennessee, and Penn State. As he began to show off his impressive arm talent last fall, the scholarship offers began to pour in. Montgomery's offer sheet now includes Ohio State, Michigan State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.

Ohio State and Michigan have led the recruiting charge for the Ohio native, as Montgomery has visited Columbus and Ann Arbor six times each in the last year. Ryan's older brother Luke Montgomery, a four-star offensive tackle in the class of 2023, committed to Ohio State back in February.

After attending a 7-on-7 camp at Ohio State earlier this week, Montgomery embarked on a southern road trip in which he will visit a total of 11 football programs in the ACC and SEC over the course of the weekend. On Friday, Montgomery visited Virginia and Virginia Tech, who made him an official offer during the visit. Montgomery displayed some evident enthusiasm in his Twitter post about his visit with the Cavaliers and seems eager to make a return trip to Charlottesville in the future.

