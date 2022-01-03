Virginia Linebacker West Weeks Enters Transfer Portal

Virginia linebacker West Weeks has entered the transfer portal, the true freshman announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Weeks, a 6'2", 220-pound inside linebacker from Watkinsville, Georgia, played in ten games this season for the Cavaliers as a true freshman. Weeks recorded 31 tackles, 15 of them solo tackles, and had one sack. He had at least three tackles in each of Virginia's last five games. Weeks also had five passes defended this season.

Weeks suffered a broken leg in the season finale against Virginia Tech on November 27th.

With Weeks entering the portal, there are now 13 UVA football players in the transfer portal who still have a decision to make regarding their college football futures. Two Cavaliers, Joshua Rawlings and Olasunkonmi Agunloye, have announced they will be returning to Virginia after initially entering the transfer portal. Seven former UVA players have committed to other programs out of the transfer portal.

Live updates for the status of every Virginia football player in the transfer portal can be found here: Virginia Football Updated Transfer Portal

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Reports: Virginia Hires Atlanta Falcons RB Coach Des Kitchings as Offensive Coordinator

Watch: Rodney McLeod Makes Game-Winning Interception for Eagles

Daryl Dike Signs 4.5 Year Deal to Join West Bromwich Albion

Kihei Clark Leads Virginia to Huge Win in the Carrier Dome

Virginia Holds Off Boeheim Brothers, Wins at Syracuse 74-69

Kyle Guy Catches Fire in Miami Heat Debut

Top Virginia Cavaliers Sports Teams of 2021

Ronde Barber Named Finalist for 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame