UVA OT Ryan Swoboda Transfers to UCF

Another former Virginia offensive lineman has found a "new" home.

Virginia starting right tackle Ryan Swoboda is transferring to Central Florida, Swoboda announced in a social media post on Wednesday.

"Thank you to the University of Virginia for believing in me back in 2017," Swoboda said in the post. "A huge thank you to Coach Mendenhall, Coach 2J, Coach Griz, and Coach Matteo... Thank you to Coach Tony Elliott! The future of UVA football is very bright!"

Swoboda, a 6'10", 325-pound offensive tackle, will play for the Black Knights in Orlando, just 35 minutes from his hometown of Clermont, Florida. Swoboda entered the transfer portal on December 16th and becomes the fourth UVA offensive linemen to transfer to another program this offseason, joining Joe Bissinger (SMU), Bobby Haskins (USC), and Olusegun Oluwatimi (Michigan).

Swoboda appeared in 43 total games over the last four seasons at Virginia, including 25 starts, mostly at the right tackle position.

In the social media post, Swoboda specifically thanked Penn State, Miami, Florida State, and Mississippi State for their efforts to recruit him after he entered the transfer portal. There had been multiple reports that Swoboda had scheduled visits to ACC Coastal rival schools like Miami and Virginia Tech, but it seems those visits will not take place as Swoboda has decided to return home to Orlando to play for Coach Gus Malzahn.

Swoboda is the eighth UVA football player to transfer to another program since the end of the season. 12 Cavaliers remain in the transfer portal and retain the option to return to Virginia.

Live updates for the status of every Virginia football player in the transfer portal can be found here: Virginia Football Updated Transfer Portal

