Virginia Linebacker West Weeks Transfers to LSU

The true freshman linebacker heads to LSU after playing in 10 games this season for the Cavaliers

Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

Virginia freshman linebacker West Weeks is transferring to LSU, he announced on social media on Saturday evening. 

Weeks, a 6'2", 220-pound inside linebacker from Watkinsville, Georgia, entered the transfer portal on January 3rd after appearing in 10 games this season for the Cavaliers as a true freshman. 

"To the University of Virginia, thank you," Weeks said. "To my coaches and teammates, thank you for the relationships that I will carry with me for the rest of my life." 

Weeks recorded 31 tackles, 15 of them solo tackles, and one sack. He had at least three tackles in each of Virginia's last five games and also tallied five passes defended this season. 

Weeks suffered a broken leg in the season finale against Virginia Tech on November 27th. 

Weeks is the ninth UVA football player to transfer to another program since the end of the season. 11 Cavaliers remain in the transfer portal and retain the option to return to Virginia. 

Live updates for the status of every Virginia football player in the transfer portal can be found here: Virginia Football Updated Transfer Portal

