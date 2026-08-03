Which Freshmen Already Look Ready to Play For Virginia Football?

When you're a freshman in the nation's most experienced college football program, your expectations for playing time should be modest.

Virginia's preseason roster currently lists 28 graduate students and 26 seniors -- more than enough to form a full two-deep lineup. That number could actually increase after a court granted an additional year of eligibility to a group of athletes that includes former Cavalier defensive end Cazeem Moore.

So what's a teenager to do when surrounded by so many older -- and presumably bigger, stronger, wiser and more experienced -- teammates?

For most of the Cavaliers' first-year players, the answer is to wait their turn. They'll practice, lift weights, watch film, and try to learn from their elders. Many of them would normally take a redshirt season, but the NCAA's new "Five for Five" regulation eliminates that possibility.

For reference, only one true freshman played what could be called a significant role on Virginia's 2025 ACC regular-season championship team. That was safety Corey Costner, who made two late-season starts and picked off a couple of passes.

Redshirt freshman tight end John Rogers saw action in all 14 games, and safety Montino Williams (seven tackles), receiver Isaiah Robinson (three catches) and defensive lineman Sichan John all got a brief taste of college football -- mostly on special teams or at the end of lopsided early-season games.

Barring a rash of injuries, this season brings a similar scenario for most Virginia's freshmen: lots of veteran teammates and scarce openings for significant playing time. But there are a few exceptions at a couple of important positions:

Linebackers Derek Uran and Dallas Brannon

Kam Robinson is a preseason All-ACC pick, but he's taking it slow in preseason workouts as he recovers from an ACL tear that prematurely ended his 2025 season. Fellow senior Maddox Marcellus filled in well in Robinson's absence and is expected to start alongside him this fall.

That's the extent of Virginia's experience at the position. Another senior, Landon Danley, is expected to miss the entire 2026 season with an undisclosed injury. Linebacker was a rare position in which the Cavaliers did not bring in any transfers.

That leaves plenty of opportunities for Uran and Brannon to contribute early. Uran (6-2, 205 pounds) had 23.5 tackles for loss (including 9.5 sacks) as a senior at Cincinnati's Elder High School last fall. Brannon (6-2, 219) resembles a young Robinson and had 108 tackles at Charlotte's Independence High.

They'll battle senior Caleb Hardy and junior Myles Brown for backup positions, and the winners likely will see some playing time -- especially if Robinson struggles to regain his top form.

Receivers DaMari Carter and Dylan Cope

Virginia's receivers room is crowded, thanks to transfers Rico Flores Jr., Da'Shawn Martin, Jacquon Gibson and Tyson Davis joining returning slot receiver Kam Courtney. Flores is expected to win the X receiver starting spot, but most of the other two-deep spots are up for grabs.

That's where Carter (6-2, 200) and Cope (6-3, 193) come in. Both were prolific high school targets: Carter was a first-team all-state selection and led Varina to the 2025 VHSL Class 4 state championship, and Hope caught 132 passes for 1,809 yards and 17 touchdowns in his final three seasons at Hewitt Trussville (Ala.) High School.

Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings likes to have a six-man rotation to keep fresh receivers in the game at all times. With their size, speed, and athleticism, there's a genuine opportunity for Carter and Cope to get their chances early and often.

Others

Elsewhere, the Cavaliers have plenty of depth and experience. There may be an opportunity for Bull Richardson (6-1, 300), Carter's teammate at Varina, to see some playing time in a crowded field of defensive tackles.