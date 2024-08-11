Former Virginia Receiver Plays Most Efficient Snap of NFL Preseason Football
Former Virginia football wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks played just one snap in the Green Bay Packers' first NFL preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. As it turns out, one snap is all Wicks needed to get tuned up for the regular season.
In his one and only play on the field, Wicks burned his defender and hauled in a deep ball from Jordan Love, striding untouched all the way to the end zone for a 65-yard touchdown.
The purpose of NFL preseason is partially for starters and established returners to shake the rust off and mostly for rookies and other fringe NFL players to try to earn their roster spots. Green Bay starting quarterback Jordan Love, for example, attempted only two passes in Saturday's game vs. the Browns, completing both. One of those completions went for -2 yards and the other went for a 65-yard touchdown to Wicks, who never came back onto the field.
Former Virginia WR Malik Washington Draws Praise From Miami HC Mike McDaniel
After a strong rookie season that saw Wicks appear in 15 regular season games and start both playoff games for the Packers, recording five total touchdowns, Wicks should be in the mix for a significant number of targets this season, though he is currently behind Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed on Green Bay's wide receiver depth chart.
If his singular play in Green Bay's first game of the preseason is any indicator, Wicks should put some serious pressure on the players in front of him for a starting spot in his second season in the National Football League.
