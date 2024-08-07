Kyle Guy Joining Virginia Men's Basketball Staff as Special Assistant/Mentor
Kyle Guy is coming back to Charlottesville.
Former UVA basketball star and 2019 Final Four Most Outstanding Player Kyle Guy is joining the Virginia men's basketball staff as Athlete Development Mentor and Special Assistant, Tony Bennett announced on Wednesday.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kyle and his family back to Charlottesville,” Tony Bennett said. “Kyle is not only one of the best players I’ve ever coached, but also one of the finest young men I’ve met. He will make an immediate impact on our program, working with our players and sharing the expertise and competitive fire he’s gained throughout his collegiate and professional career.”
Guy played at Virginia from 2016-2019, a period during which he garnered two First-Team All-ACC selections and two All-American honors, as well as MVP of the 2018 ACC Tournament, and Most Outstanding Player of the 2019 Final Four after he led the Cavaliers to their first-ever national title. In terms of bringing back a championship pedigree to the program, there is arguably no better hire Tony Bennett could have made. Guy also holds UVA's all-time record for best career three-point shooting percentage at 42.5%.
Since getting drafted by the New York Knicks with the 55th of the 2019 NBA Draft, Guy has spent the last five years playing professional basketball, including three seasons in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat and the last two seasons overseas in Spain and Greece. Now, Guy is turning the page to a new chapter of his professional career and reuniting with the UVA community and Virginia men's basketball program in the process.
“C’ville I am back!” Guy said. “I want to sincerely thank Coach Bennett and Carla Williams for trusting me with the opportunity to come back and begin this next chapter of my life. This was not an easy decision for me, but knowing how much love I have for this culture and community made it very clear where I should be with my family. I’m beyond excited to help this team and the University in any way needed. I’m also excited for my kids to see the work never stops! Fail harder!”
