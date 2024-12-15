Louisville Defensive Back Transfer Devin Neal Commits to Virginia
The Virgina Cavaliers have landed their first defensive player in the transfer portal, Devin Neal, a former Louisville defensive back. Neal visited Virginia over the weekend before announcing his commitment to play for the Cavaliers in 2025 on Sunday as reported first by On3’s Pete Nakos.
Neal joins the Hoos with one year of eligibility after redshirting in 2024.
In 2023, Neal was a standout for the Cardinals, recording 74 tackles (second on the team), four interceptions (most on the team) and six pass deflections (second on the team). The breakout year earned Neal a Third-Team All-ACC selection in 2023.
The Lexington, Kentucky native played his first three seasons of college football at Baylor before transferring to Louisville for his last two. Neal was shifted out of the rotation in 2024 due to a crowded DB room, a possible reason for his transfer.
Neal provides the Cavaliers with a significant uplift in their defensive backroom after the losses of Jonas Sanker, Corey Thomas, Kempton Shine, and Kendren Smith. Neal will join Ethan Minter, Dre Walker, Jam Jackson, Caleb Hardy, and potentially Antonio Clary if he decides to return for a seventh season in Charlottesville.
The safeties are a massive part of John Rudzinski’s defenses, and the signing of Neal significantly improves that unit headed into 2025.
Neal is the second player to commit to Virginia in the current transfer portal cycle, joining quarterback Daniel Kaelin, who transferred to UVA after spending one season in Nebraska.
Keep track of all of UVA's transfer portal activity, including outgoing and incoming transfers here: Virginia Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Stay up to date on all of the transfers who have received offers from Virginia or who have scheduled visits to UVA here: Tracking UVA Football's Offers and Visits in the Transfer Portal
More Virginia Football News
Virginia Football Lands Nebraska Quarterback Transfer Daniel Kaelin
Former UVA Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Taking Visit to ACC School
UVA Football Hosting Several Defensive Transfers for Visits
Virginia Scheduled to Host Multiple Offensive Line Transfers for Visits
10 Potential Quarterback Targets for UVA Football in Transfer Portal
UVA Football: Multiple Players Enter Portal on First Day of Transfer Window