Reports: Tony Muskett to Start at Quarterback for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
Virginia is reportedly planning to start Tony Muskett at quarterback against Virginia Tech on Saturday night, as first reported by Greg Madia of the Daily Progress. The Cavaliers will bench Anthony Colandrea, who has started every game at quarterback for UVA in his sophomore season.
The move to start Tony Muskett comes following a stretch of poor performances for the Virginia offense with Anthony Colandrea leading the way. UVA started the season 4-1 and Colandrea had thrown for eight touchdowns and four interceptions through those five games, including a three-touchdown, 357-passing yard outing in a week 2 win at Wake Forest.
The back half of the year hasn't been nearly as kind to Colandrea, though. He has thrown for under 160 passing yards in each of the last five games and has thrown seven interceptions to just two passing touchdowns in the last four games.
Virginia went a stretch of 20-consecutive drives without scoring a touchdown with Anthony Colandrea at quarterback between the Notre Dame and SMU games before Colandrea connected with Malachi Fields on a wild fourth and goal play at the very end of the SMU loss.
Tony Muskett, meanwhile, has been solid recently in his on-field opportunities in the back end of blowouts. He completed six of seven passing attempts for 119 yards and two touchdowns at the end of the Clemson loss, then followed that up by going 8/13 for 125 yards and a touchdown against North Carolina. At Notre Dame, Muskett went 9/14 for 103 yards and rushed for UVA's only two touchdowns of the game.
A former Monmouth transfer, Muskett was Virginia's starting quarterback last season, but missed significant time with injuries. He wound up playing in only six games, but helped lead Virginia to a massive 31-27 victory at then-No. 10 North Carolina, the first road win over a top 10 team for UVA in program history. Muskett was then beat out by Colandrea in fall camp this year for the starting quarterback job.
For the season, Tony Muskett has completed 65% of his passes (26/40) for 367 yards and three touchdowns. He has thrown one interception which came way back in the season opener against Richmond. Colandrea has completed 61.9% of his passes (198/320) for 2,125 passing yards and 13 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.
Virginia Tech will likely be rolling out a different quarterback as well, as both starter Kyron Drones and backup Collin Schlee are dealing with injuries. Redshirt freshman Pop Watson is expected to make his first-career start, as reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel, who also reported that Collin Schlee is expected to be a game-time decision.
Virginia (5-6, 3-4 ACC) will take on Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4 ACC) on Saturday night in Blacksburg with the Commonwealth Cup and bowl eligibility on the line. Kickoff between the Hoos and the Hokies is set for 8pm at Lane Stadium and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
