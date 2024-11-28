Virginia Football vs. Virginia Tech Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia and Virginia Tech will meet for the 105th time on Saturday at Lane Stadium in a game that will define the season for the Cavaliers. The Hokies have won the last three games in the rivalry and 18 of the last 19 games against Virginia as the Hoos head to Blacksburg, where they haven't won since 1998. There is plenty at stake in this one as both teams vie for bowl eligibility, with the Cavaliers and Hokies each sitting at 5-6 heading into the final game of the season.
Read on for a full preview of Virginia vs. Virginia Tech with everything you need to know, including game details and notes, an opponent scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction.
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game Details
Who: Virginia Cavaliers (5-6, 3-4 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6, 3-4 ACC)
When: Saturday, November 30th at 8 pm ET
Where: Lane Stadium (66,233) in Blacksburg, VA
How to watch: ACC Network
How to listen: SiriusXM 371, SXM App 971 | Virginia Sports Radio Network
All-time series: 105th meeting
Last meeting: Virginia Tech defeated Virginia 55-17 on November 25th, 2023 in Charlottesville.
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game Notes
- Saturday is the 105th meeting between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The two teams have played the final regular season game against one another in 29 of the last 34 years.
- The rivalry was first played in 1895, a 38-0 UVA victory in Charlottesville. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series, 61-38-5.
- The Virginia win would make the Cavaliers bowl eligible for the first time under head coach Tony Elliott and the first time since 2021.
- The Cavaliers have not won in Blacksburg since 1998, as the Hokies have won the last 11 Commonwealth Clash games played at Lane Stadium.
- Since joining the ACC in 2004, Virginia Tech holds an 18-1 record against UVA.
- Virginia is 0-3 (2006, 2008, 2014) in contests against the Hokies that also determine a trip to a bowl game for the UVA, while Virginia Tech is 6-0 against Virginia when needing a win to reach bowl eligibility.
Read Virginia's injury report for the VT game here: UVA Football Week 14 Injury Report: Kobe Pace, Kempton Shine, Trell Harris
See below for UVA's Week 14 depth chart for the VT game: Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. Virginia Tech | Takeaways, Analysis
Opponent Scouting Report: Virginia Tech
2023: 7-6, 5-3 ACC
2024: 5-6, 3-4 ACC
Brent Pry and his team had college football playoff and ACC championship aspirations at the start of the 2024 season after a strong end to their 2023 season, which included a 55-17 win over the Cavaliers and a 41-20 win over Tulane in the Military Bowl. Despite the strong ending and low roster turnover, the Hokies dropped three of their first five games in 2024, which included losses to Vanderbilt, Rutgers, and Miami. Virginia Tech responded with three straight wins before dropping an overtime heartbreaker to Syracuse. After that, the Hokies fell to Clemson at home, and Kyron Drones exited the game with a foot injury. With Drones out, Virginia Tech proceeded to drop its next game to Duke, placing the Hokies in a must-win game against Virginia to garner bowl eligibility.
Virginia Tech has the third-best rushing offense in the ACC, rushing for 2,043 yards this season. Bhayshul Tuten leads the way on the ground for the Hokies with 1,035 rushing yards, 6.3 yards per carry, and 13 touchdowns. Kyron Drones is also a focal point for the VT rushing game, accounting for 336 yards and six touchdowns. The Hokies average 185.7 rushing yards per game.
Despite the high-powered rushing attack, the Hokies passing attack ranks 14th in the ACC, averaging 187.2 yards per game. This number is slightly deflated due to Kyron Drones missing time, but it is still indicative of a passing offense that has been lackluster in 2024. Drones has passed for 1,562 yards, ten touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 60.7 completion percentage.
In the air, Drones' favorite target is Stephen Gosnell, who has 480 yards and one touchdown this season. Jaylin Lane is also a top target; he has 375 yards, while Ali Jennings has 322 yards and leads the team with three receiving touchdowns. The Hokies have five players with over 300 yards receiving this season compared to the Cavaliers, who only have two, demonstrating Virginia Tech's depth at wide receiver.
On the defensive end, the Hokies have the seventh-best scoring defense in the ACC, a defense that has recovered nine fumbles this season, good for second in the ACC. Virginia Tech ranks sixth in the ACC in pass defense, allowing 217.5 yards per game through the air, but is a bit weaker on the ground, surrendering 149.9 yards on average. The Hokies rank seventh in the ACC in sacks this season with 31 and have produced 12 interceptions in 2024.
Junior Jaden Keller leads the Hokies in tackles with 68, while Mose Phillips III leads the Hokies secondary. On the defensive line, Antwaun Powell-Ryland leads the ACC with 13 total sacks this season and will be a handful for the Virginia offensive line, which has allowed 42 sacks this season (most in the ACC).
What to Watch For in Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
Quarterback situations and statuses
This game has the potential to feature five different quarterbacks. With Anthony Colandrea regressing in his last few games, the Hoos may either start or opt for Tony Muskett early in the game if Colandrea does not get off to a good start. As for the Hokies, Kyron Drones and Collin Schlee are both questionable for Saturday and if neither can play, freshman William "Pop" Watson will get the nod at quarterback, as he did when Schlee went down with an injury early in last week's loss at Duke. Both teams' defenses will have to prepare for multiple options at quarterback and the game could come down to whether either team's offense can execute with a backup quarterback.
Can the Cavaliers stop the Hokies ground game?
If Virginia wants to leave Blacksburg with a win, it starts with stopping Bhayshul Tuten and the Hokies' ground game. Virginia succeeded in keeping a lid on SMU's Brashard Smith, but recently allowed North Carolina's Omarion Hampton to run wild. Although the Virginia defensive line has had its struggles in 2024, they have the chance to change everything on Saturday night.
The Virginia Passing Attack
The Cavalier passing attack has been nothing short of anemic these past few weeks, with Anthony Colandrea throwing for under 160 passing yards in his last five games. With Trell Harris expected to be back in the lineup, it will be interesting to see if the Hoos offense can step up against a Virginia Tech secondary that ranks sixth in the ACC. In addition, Colandrea has struggled to have time in the pocket, so it will be crucial that the offensive line give him time or that offensive coordinator Des Kitchings find creative ways to beat this Hokies defense.
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Prediction
The Virginia defense has shown all year that it is capable of rising to the occasion in critical moments. Against Pittsburgh a few weeks back, Jonas Sanker recorded an interception and blocked a field goal en route to a Virginia victory mainly due to the Hoos' defensive play. Further, last week against SMU, with the offensive punting almost immediately on every possession, UVA held the Mustangs to only seven points through most of the first half. With a third-stringer in at quarterback for the Hokies, this UVA defense can shut down the Virginia Tech offense en route to a Virginia victory in Blacksburg, the first one in more than 25 years.
Score prediction: Virginia 17, Virginia Tech 13
