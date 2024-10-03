Scouting Report: What to Expect From Boston College on Saturday at Virginia
Following a 43-24 defeat of Coastal Carolina and a two-week rest, Virginia football will return to Scott Stadium to take on an ACC upstart in Boston College.
The 2024 ACC Preseason Poll, which notably placed a 1-4 Florida State in the top spot, has been compromised by fast starts from both Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC) and Boston College (4-1, 1-0 ACC), initially ranked 16th and 14th, respectively. Now under the command of ex-NFL head coach Bill O’Brien, the Eagles have raced out to a 4-1 record and nearly stole a top-ten win from then-No. 6 Missouri on the road. I’m not entirely sure why ACC preseason poll voters so egregiously overlooked a roster that went 7-6 in 2023 and returned their starting quarterback, all while adding a veteran offensive mind in O’Brien over the offseason. Regardless, Boston College will be a stiff challenge for a Virginia team off to its best start since 2019.
Here’s the primary variable: Boston College junior quarterback Thomas Castellanos, having missed last week’s game against Western Kentucky due to an injury suffered a week prior, might not suit up against Virginia. The Eagles just narrowly avoided an upset against a Group of Five opponent without him. As a note, Castellanos has been a full participant in Boston College's practices this week.
Dating back to 1963, Boston College is 7-1 against Virginia. Surprised? The only win — a 43-32 shootout in Charlottesville — came in 2020 during quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s breakout year. Last season, the ‘Hoos squandered a fourteen-point lead at halftime and saw their winless ways continue in heartbreaking fashion. While both rosters looked iffy at that juncture, the two ACC underdogs have some momentum on their side in a new season.
Boston College Schedule:
Week 1: 28-13 win at then-No. 10 Florida State
Week 2: 56-0 win vs. Duquesne
Week 3: 21-27 loss at then-No. 6 Missouri
Week 4: 23-19 win vs. Michigan State
Week 5: 21-20 win vs. Western Kentucky
The Skinny:
At least initially, Vegas seemed to think that Boston College’s starting quarterback would not take the field Saturday. In leading the Eagles to a 3-1 start and a home win over Michigan State, Thomas Castellanos injured something that led to his inactive designation last Saturday against Western Kentucky; interestingly, no one really knows the cause of the injury and its extent, yet an early three-point edge to the Cavaliers suggested that he might sit another week. With that said, that line has moved since Sunday and now UVA sits a very narrow favorite (1.0 or 1.5 depending on the sportsbook), perhaps reflecting the reports that Castellanos has been a full participant in practice. It's anyone's guess at this point.
In any event, the Eagles will look to challenge the ‘Hoos’ run defense. So far this season, O’Brien’s offense has run the ball 202 times while only tallying 105 passing attempts. Sure, that strategy depends on game script and involved quarterback rushes with a healthy Castellanos (28 passes attempted against No. 6 Missouri and only 13 against the FCS’ Duquesne), yet Virginia will likely see a healthy dose of running backs Kye Robichaux and Treshaun Ward — both over 200 yards rushing on the year. The Cavaliers’ run defense hasn’t looked as vulnerable as in years prior, having only conceded 124.5 yards per game and 3.6 yards per carry, but this may be their toughest task yet.
I was of the opinion that if Virginia had beaten Maryland and Boston College had beaten Missouri, we would possibly see College Gameday touch down in Charlottesville for the first time in school history. If you think I’m delusional, check the slate this week. It’s underwhelming. Alas, that fantasy world will go unrealized. The Eagles did look the part of a Cinderella against Missouri, and, if not for either of Castellanos’ interceptions, they might have escaped with a road win against a playoff contender. The music hasn’t necessarily stopped for Boston College, though, with a nail-biting win over Western Kentucky nonetheless prolonging a successful season.
Any long-term injury to Castellanos would, however, put a serious dent in any major aspirations considering the uninspiring win over a Group of 5 opponent last week.
The road win at Florida State doesn’t carry nearly any weight anymore, but the Missouri dogfight put the nation on watch. A home win against the Eagles would be a notch in the belt for Coach Tony Elliott and would surpass the ‘Hoos’ win total from each of the previous two seasons (three). There’s plenty on the line, even if Gameday bypassed a potential classic in Charlottesville.
Players to Watch for Boston College at Virginia
*Junior quarterbacks Grayson James and Thomas Castellanos
Thrust into the starting role Saturday, James didn’t exactly replicate Castellanos’ production. The Florida International transfer converted 19 of his 32 attempts for 168 yards, scored two total touchdowns and recorded one interception, saving his best play for a late-game surge against the Hilltoppers. A Boston College unit without Castellanos would lose much of its rushing versatility and its big-play ability, as the injured starter logged 10.4 yards per passing attempt while James only averaged 5.3 in his debut (he’s played in only one game, yet the offensive drop-off was glaring). Unfortunately for the ‘Hoos, it’s unlikely we’ll know who’s starting before Saturday.
To James’ credit, the defense didn’t look sterling, either, conceding 17 first-half points to Western Kentucky before shoring things up in the last 30 minutes.
If Castellanos does play, he’ll be an immediate threat. Boasting an impressive 5:1 touchdown pass to interception ratio and a near-perfect game (albeit against Duquesne), the junior hasn’t been as dominant on the ground as he was last season, but he’s curbing the turnover problem. Any lower-body injury, though, could prevent him from replicating a 2023 season in which he rushed for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Senior defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku
On the other side of the ball, pass-rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku leveled up on a 7.5-sack campaign in 2022 with eight through five games in 2024 — good for the most nationally. A defensive end of this caliber coming to Charlottesville should put sophomore quarterback Anthony Colandrea on high alert; the rush may come quickly, and a young gunslinger will be tested once again in the decision-making department. I’d expect double teams to come early and often against a high-level individual talent like Ezeiruaku, with 6’7,’’ 298 lb. left tackle Jack Witmer, who has started the first four games of the season in McKale Boley's stead, the primary obstacle between the nation’s sack leader and Colandrea. Tony Elliott said he thinks Boley should be "ready to go" for Saturday's game against Boston College, which would give the Cavaliers a crucial lift in trying to keep Ezeiruaku away from Colandrea.
For More Virginia Football News
UVA Football Week 6 Injury Report: Updates on Boley, Harris, Furnish, Wilson
Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. Boston College | Takeaways, Analysis
Virginia Football vs. Louisville Kickoff Time & TV Designation Announced
UVA Football: Ranking Virginia's Five Best Players So Far This Season
Virginia Football Opens as Home Favorite vs. Boston College in Week 6