Stat Comparison: How Virginia Stacks Up Against Boston College on Paper
Coming off of a bye week, Virginia is set to host Boston College on Saturday at noon at Scott Stadium. This will be the second ACC game of the season for both teams, as the Eagles defeated Florida State in their season opener and the Cavaliers took down Wake Forest in week 2.
See the chart below for a full statistical comparison between Virginia and Boston College ahead of this weekend's matchup.
Virginia
Stat
Boston College
3-1 (1-0 ACC)
Record
4-1 (1-0 ACC)
30.3
Scoring Offense
29.8
455.5
Total Offense
360.2
195.0
Rushing Offense
176.2
5.1
Yards Per Rush
4.4
260.5
Passing Offense
184.0
66.7%
Completion %
62.9%
18/58 (31%)
3rd Down Conv.
30/64 (47%)
6/10 (60%)
4th Down Conv.
5/7 (71%)
15/18 (83%)
Red Zone Scores
13/17 (76%)
9/18 (50%)
Red Zone TDs
12/17 (71%)
7
Turnovers
6
4
Forced Turnovers
10
23.5
Scoring Defense
15.8
394.0
Total Defense
318.2
124.5
Rushing Defense
101.4
269.5
Passing Defense
216.8
20/62 (32%)
3rd Down Defense
27/76 (36%)
8/13 (62%)
4th Down Defense
8/12 (67%)
7-35
Sacks by-yards
10-71
29:48
Time of Poss.
30:03
See below for individual stat summaries for each team's starting quarterback, top wide receiver, top running back, and top defender (statistically).
Quarterback
UVA Anthony Colandrea: 84/123 (68.3%), 1,032 pass yards, 7 touchdowns, 4 interceptions
BC Thomas Castellanos: 45/70 (64.3%), 729 pass yards, 10 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
Top Receiver
UVA Malachi Fields: 24 receptions, 349 receiving yards, 14.5 yards per catch, 2 touchdowns
BC Lewis Bond: 23 receptions, 279 receiving yards, 12.1 yards per catch, 2 touchdowns
Top Running Back
UVA Xavier Brown: 33 carries, 293 rushing yards, 8.9 yards per carry, 73.3 yards per game, 0 touchdowns
BC Treshaun Ward: 46 carries, 275 rushing yards, 6.0 yards per carry, 55.0 yards per game, 2 touchdowns
Top Defender
UVA Antonio Clary: 41 total tackles, 13 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery
BC Donovan Ezeiruaku: 33 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 5 quarterback hurries, 1 forced fumble
Some more notable statistics on Boston College:
- Boston College tends to get off to a slow start offensively, scoring just 21 total points in the first quarter through five games, but then the Eagles turn it on in the second quarter, putting 62 points on the board in second quarters.
- Defensively, Boston College is best at the end of games, holding opponents to just six total points in the fourth quarter through five games.
- Boston College ranks third in the ACC in scoring defense, but that's somewhat inflated by a shutout against Duquesne (FCS).
- The Eagles force a lot of turnovers. Their eight interceptions this season rank fourth in the ACC and they've also forced five fumbles, recovering two of them.
- With Thomas Castellanos missing last week's game against Western Kentucky with an undisclosed injury, Boston College struggled mightily offensively, but especially in the passing game, where the Eagles are currently ranked dead last in the ACC, averaging just 184.0 passing yards per game.
For a more in-depth scouting report on Boston College click here: Scouting Report: What to Expect From Boston College on Saturday at Virginia
Virginia and Boston College will play on Saturday at 12pm at Scott Stadium and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
