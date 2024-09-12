Cavaliers Now

Stat Comparison: How Virginia Stacks Up Against Maryland on Paper

Matt Newton

How do the Virginia Cavaliers stack up with the Maryland Terrapins on paper?
As we continue to preview Virginia's week 3 matchup against Maryland, we can start to use the statistics from this young season to see how these two teams stack up on paper. It's still an admittedly small sample size this early in the season, but the numbers do begin to show some of each team's tendencies and are therefore worth taking a look at.

See the chart below for a full statistical comparison between Virginia and Maryland ahead of this weekend's matchup:

Virginia

Stat

Maryland

2-0 (1-0 ACC)

Record

1-1 (0-1 Big Ten)

32.5

Scoring Offense

37.0

463.5

Total Offense

484.0

136.5

Rushing Offense

167.0

4.2

Yards Per Rush

4.3

327.0

Passing Offense

317.0

72.5%

Completion %

74.6%

6/25 (24%)

3rd Down Conv.

17/33 (52%)

4/6 (67%)

4th Down Conv.

1/1 (100%)

7/8 (88%)

Red Zone Scores

8/8 (100%)

4/8 (50%)

Red Zone TDs

5/8 (63%)

3

Turnovers

1

2

Forced Turnovers

6

21.5

Scoring Defense

17.0

400.5

Total Defense

397.0

144.0

Rushing Defense

104.5

256.5

Passing Defense

292.5

8/30 (27%)

3rd Down Defense

13/30 (43%)

5/7 (71%)

4th Down Defense

0/1 (0%)

7-24

Sacks by-yards

3-32

28:51

Time of Poss.

33:25

See below for individual stat summaries for each team's starting quarterback, top wide receiver, top running back, and top defender (statistically).

Quarterback
UVA Anthony Colandrea: 50/66 (75.8%), 654 pass yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs
MD Billy Edwards Jr.: 46/61 (75.4%), 564 pass yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT

Top Receiver
UVA Malachi Fields: 16 receptions, 248 yards, 0 TDs
MD Tai Felton: 18 receptions, 330 yards, 3 TDs

Top Running Back
UVA Kobe Pace: 16 carries, 107 yards, 1 TD
MD Roman Hemby: 26 carries, 101 yards, 1 TD

Top Defender
UVA Antonio Clary: 19 total tackles, 6 solo, 1.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QBH, 1 fumble recovery
MD Glendon Miller: 13 total tackles, 8 solo, 0.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 1 fumble recovery

To read more on some of the top players to watch in Virginia vs. Maryland, click here: Virginia Football: Players to Watch in UVA's Matchup Against Maryland

Read a full scouting report on the Maryland Terrapins here: A Test From the Terps: What to Expect From Maryland on Saturday at Virginia

Virginia is set to host Maryland on Saturday night at Scott Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8pm on the ACC Network.

