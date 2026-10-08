Three Virginia defenders to watch against Syracuse

Virginia's defense has been a mixed bag in the first five games of the 2026 campaign.

In three games at Scott Stadium, the Cavaliers have allowed one touchdown and two field goals. In two games on the road, however, Virginia has given up a total of 76 points.

Luckily for the Cavaliers, Saturday's duel with Syracuse will be played in the friendly confines of Scott Stadium. This is the first matchup against the Orange at Scott Stadium since 2015. Here are three Virginia defenders to watch Saturday night:

LB Kam Robinson

Robinson has yet to have a "Kam Robinson game." His best performance so far was an outing of eight tackles (two for loss) against West Virginia. The Cavaliers could use a big turnover from their star linebacker, or perhaps a few sacks. A struggling Syracuse squad could be the perfect target for Robinson to destroy.

All of his five career interceptions have come on the road. Over half of his career sacks have also been away from Scott Stadium. Robinson nearly had a pick six against Delaware, but he dropped the ball. He is due for an explosive play in Charlottesville.

S Ethan Minter

The early goings of the 2026 season have not been kind to Minter. He has missed over a dozen tackles, some of which resulted in big gains for opposing offenses. Minter was known for consistent tackling and exceptional football IQ — but those traits have yet to materialize in tangible success for him so far this year. Perhaps the Syracuse game can be build momentum for Minter.

Minter has often been caught reacting to plays as opposed to attacking, which prevents him from building up momentum and delivering big hits. Missed tackles are the bigger issue, though. Virginia's safeties are often the last line of defense, and too often, running backs have plowed through the veteran defensive back.

BANDIT Matthew Fobbs-White

If someone were to guess who Virginia's current sack leader is, most answers would be Fisher Camac, or perhaps a rangy linebacker. The actual answer is Fobbs-White, with three sacks in Virginia's first five games.

His sacks have not been huge takedowns (average loss of six yards), but they have helped the Cavaliers hinder opposing offenses. Fobbs-White is quickly becoming a key player to watch.

Virginia's sack leader in 2025 was Daniel Rickert, who recorded 6.5 in 14 games. Fobbs-White is currently on pace for almost eight sacks.