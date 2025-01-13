UVA Baseball Ranked No. 2 in D1Baseball Preseason Top 25
The preseason polls are continuing to roll out ahead of the 2025 college baseball season and Virginia continues to be ranked in the top five nationally. D1Baseball.com unveiled its 2025 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 Rankings on Monday morning (January 13) and UVA baseball came in at No. 2 in those rankings, the highest preseason ranking the program has received from D1Baseball since the publication's inception.
Only Texas A&M is ranked ahead of Virginia and the Cavaliers are the highest-ranked of seven ACC teams in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 for the 2025 college baseball season: No. 2 Virginia, No. 6 North Carolina, No. 9 Florida State, No. 11 Duke, No. 13 NC State, No. 14 Wake Forest, No. 15 Clemson.
2025 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 Rankings
- Texas A&M
- Virginia
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
- North Carolina
- Oregon State
- Georgia
- Florida State
- Florida
- Duke
- Oregon
- NC State
- Wake Forest
- Clemson
- Vanderbilt
- Oklahoma State
- Mississippi State
- Texas
- Dallas Baptist
- Arizona
- UC Santa Barbara
- TCU
- Nebraska
- Troy
Virginia will play three of those other ranked Atlantic Coast Conference teams in three-game series in the regular season schedule, hosting No. 11 Duke in Charlottesville March 21-23 and playing road series at No. 13 NC State April 4-6 and No. 9 Florida State April 17-19. UVA will not face Clemson, Wake Forest, or North Carolina in the regular season. The Cavaliers will also face No. 7 Oregon State on Friday, February 21st in the opening game of the Karbach Round Rock Classic in Round Rock, Texas.
Perfect Game unveiled its preseason college baseball rankings for the 2025 season last week and Virginia was ranked No. 5 in the country and tops in the ACC in that poll.
Virginia, which is coming off its second-straight College World Series appearance and seventh in program history, lost some serious talent from last year's roster, most notably MLB Draft picks Griff O'Ferrall, Ethan Anderson, Casey Saucke, and Anthony Stephan. But the Cavaliers are bringing back a loaded lineup featuring Henry Ford, Harrison Didawick, Jacob Ference, Henry Godbout, Luke Hanson, Aidan Teel, and Eric Becker as well as a strong pitching staff that includes Evan Blanco, Jay Woolfolk, Bradley Hodges, Jack O'Connor, Kevin Jaxel, Matthew Buchanan, Blake Barker, and Matt Augustin.
Both of those units were also reinforced with a strong class of freshmen and transfers once again as Brian O'Connor and his staff went to work this offseason to build a roster more than capable of not only competing at the top of the elite Atlantic Coast Conference but contending for what would be a third-consecutive trip to Omaha for the College World Series.
The 2025 UVA baseball season will open on Valentine's Day weekend and outside of the continental United States as the Cavaliers take on Michigan (February 14), Villanova (February 15), and Rice (February 16) in the Puerto Rico Challenge in Ponce, Puerto Rico.
