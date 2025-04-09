UVA Basketball Transfer Portal Wish List: Front Court Remains a Priority
On Wednesday morning, the news broke that Virginia will be adding freshman wing Martin Carrère, Odom’s first transplant from his VCU roster. The French native will have four years of eligibility and is the fourth transfer to commit to a new coaching staff in Charlottesville. Albeit a bit undersized despite his height, Carrère will benefit from strength and conditioning coach Mike Curtis’ regimen this offseason. He thrives in catch-and-shoot scenarios and sees the floor well for a taller guard. So, despite the lack of tape, it cannot hurt to add him.
When there’s smoke, there’s fire. Commitments from two mid-major guards largely came out of nowhere, however, and the rate at which Ryan Odom has been collecting transfers over the last few days suggests that more news is imminent. So far, the Cavaliers have secured commitments from four transfers and there are seven scholarship players are currently on the roster. If Virginia wants to compete in the ACC next season, they’ll need to bring in a few more pieces to complete a rather successful offseason under new leadership.
Based upon where things stand in this ever-changing landscape, we’ll analyze the areas in which Virginia needs to attack the portal. Frontcourt spots loom as the first priority.
1. A scoring and/or rebounding forward
Coach Ryan Odom certainly has picked out a type in the transfer portal: sharpshooting guards who hover around 40% from behind the arc but are not defensive liabilities. The additions of North Dakota State’s Jacari White (17.1 PPG) and Toledo’s Sam Lewis (16.2 PPG) — both boasting above 40% 3PT in their respective college careers — will be a boon for Odom’s roster, which will certainly push the pace more than in the Bennett years. No one expected White to land with Virginia, as the graduate transfer excluded the ‘Hoos from his top five. Interestingly, it appears that none of White, Lewis, or Oklahoma transfer Duke Miles visited Charlottesville before deciding. That is one of the myriad differences between pre-and-post NIL recruiting practices.
No forwards or centers from this season’s team will return, barring an announcement that junior Elijah Saunders (10.4 PPG) will be withdrawing from the portal. At this point, I would expect Odom to clean house and re-tool his frontcourt without any of the pieces that Sanchez left behind. Centers Blake Buchanan, Anthony Robinson, and forward Jacob Cofie are gone.
Virginia is in the mix for Milwaukee’s Jamichael Stillwell, a prolific rebounder who averaged a double-double (13.0 PPG, 10.7 RPG) and included the ‘Hoos in his top six, which includes Oklahoma, West Virginia, Xavier, UCF, and Memphis. Stillwell would be an immediate starter and a prized addition to a frontcourt currently featuring one returning player in sophomore center Carter Lang and one incoming freshman in four-star Silas Barksdale.
The aforementioned Saunders is deciding between Kansas State, Grand Canyon, Texas Tech, Purdue, and Virginia. His return would give the ‘Hoos a veteran presence in the frontcourt, and it cannot be understated how drastically Saunders’ game changed following an injury at the end of January. Before missing time, he scored 19 against the National Champions in Florida, 15 against Memphis, and twice reached the 20-point threshold (against NC State and American). Virginia ideally needs at least three frontcourt additions through the portal.
2. A rim protector
VCU freshman center Luke Bamgboye would fit this role perfectly. The 6’10” native of England carved out a key role as a defensive anchor in Odom’s system, having averaged 2.1 blocks per game (75 total). With Robinson gone to Xavier and Cofie traveling back to the West Coast, there exists a massive vacancy under the basket. It’s been quiet with Bamgboye, though. Teammate Brandon Jennings, moreover, has already announced his intention to remain with the Rams rather than join Odom in Charlottesville. I wouldn’t be surprised if Bamgboye followed suit and stayed in Richmond.
High Point’s Juslin Bodo Bodo has heard from Virginia. Hopefully, Bodo’s Bagels can work their magic in the NIL realm. I can’t think of a better fit for the junior simply on account of that coincidence. The 7’0, 255-pound center didn’t fill up the stat sheet with the Panthers, but he is a two-time Big South Defensive Player of the Year and fits a similar mold as that of Bamgboye. Bodo Bodo is a terrific rebounder and rim protector with two years of eligibility remaining. Also, Virginia will seek scoring elsewhere with White and Lewis in the fold.
3. San Francisco’s Malik Thomas and/or Kansas’ Rakease Passmore
Could Virginia snag another key guard in the portal? While the attention ought to shift to the frontcourt, Odom might not be satisfied by the bevy of guards coming to Charlottesville. One name to monitor is Kansas’ Rakease Passmore, a four-star wing who spent last season in Lawrence playing limited minutes. Passmore is a high-potential, high-motor wing who could provide a spark off of the bench in his first year with the program. He would fit in well with an uptempo system that Odom will carry over from VCU. Also, he has three years of eligibility.
A potential splash in the Virginia portal carousel, San Francisco’s Malik Thomas led the West Coast Conference with 19.9 PPG and shot a crisp 39.4% from behind the arc last season. At 6’5, he can attack downhill and make plays — a trait that has, unfortunately, been lacking from Virginia teams of late. Thomas is legit. The senior exploded for 25 and 27 against Gonzaga, 25 against Memphis, and scored 34+ points four times. The ‘Hoos haven’t had anyone reach the 34-point threshold since Joe Harris’ 36-point performance against Duke in 2013. Yes, I know the ACC isn’t the WCC.
Either of these two guards would be tremendous adds. Odom has benefited from elite backcourts at Utah State and VCU, and he looks determined to continue that trend. A troupe of Lewis, White, Mallory, Gertrude, Miles, and Thomas/Passmore is deep.
4. A true point guard
A first-year Kihei Clark thrived under the tutelage of junior Ty Jerome in Virginia’s 2018-19 campaign. Chance Mallory — a Charlottesville native and four-star point guard — would benefit from a similar school of mentorship in his first year of ACC play. Virginia’s current roster outlook would suggest that Miles takes the lion’s share of ball-handling duties, as Mallory is the only true point guard on the roster. It would be wise to ease him into the rotation. Miles played second fiddle to freshman phenom Jeremiah Fears at Oklahoma — understandable, considering Fears will be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft — and played more off-ball with the Sooners. At High Point the season prior, however, he averaged 17.5 point and 3.6 assists per game.
Miles will presumably start the season at point guard if Virginia does not grab one from the portal, and that’s perfectly fine. That is why this is the last item on the wish list. It’s a want, not a need. Also, could Odom reunite Miles and Bodo Bodo in 2025-26?
Keep track of all of the players Virginia has contacted in the transfer portal here: Virginia Basketball: Transfer Portal Contact Live Tracker
Stay up to date on all the latest Virginia basketball transfer portal activity, including outbound transfers from the current roster and UVA's effort to pursue players in the portal, here: Virginia Basketball Transfer Portal: Latest News and Updates