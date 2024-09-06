Virginia Basketball Blue-White Scrimmages Scheduled for October 5th
Virginia announced on Thursday that the annual Blue-White Scrimmages for the UVA men's and women's basketball teams will be held on Saturday, October 5th at John Paul Jones Arena, though a tipoff time has yet to be announced.
October the 5th will offer the first opportunity to see the many new faces brought in by both Tony Bennett and Amaka Agugua-Hamilton this offseason. Bennett added seven new players to his 2024-2025 UVA men's basketball roster: Jalen Warley, Elijah Saunders, Jacob Cofie, Dai Dai Ames, Ishan Sharma, TJ Power, and Carter Lang. Coach Mox also has seven new players on her 2024-2025 UVA women's basketball roster: RyLee Grays, Hawa Doumbouya, Casey Valenti-Paea, Kamryn Kitchen, Payton Dunbar, Breona Hurd, and Latasha Lattimore.
While the Blue-White Scrimmages are frequently scheduled on a Saturday when there is no home UVA football game, this year that is not the case. The weekend of October 5th is a busy one on Grounds for Homecomings. In addition to the UVA basketball Blue-White Scrimmages, Virginia football will host Boston College on Saturday, UVA men's soccer will host Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Friday night, UVA field hockey will host Louisville on Sunday afternoon, and Virginia volleyball will host Miami on Sunday afternoon in a special match at John Paul Jones Arena.
The tipoff time for the Virginia men's and women's basketball Blue-White Scrimmages will be announced at a later date, likely when the kickoff time is revealed for the UVA football game against Boston College that Saturday.
